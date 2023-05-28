Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire IN PICTURES: Delight for motor fans young and old at Rotary Wheels Rally Hundreds of motor enthusiasts turned out to admire the wide selection of classic cars, motorbikes, campers and vans on show at Milton of Crathes. The Rotary Wheels Rally has plenty on offer for visitors - from bikes, cars and vans to martial arts displays, football demonstrations and the Affa Fine market. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson By Shona Gossip and Emma Grady Share IN PICTURES: Delight for motor fans young and old at Rotary Wheels Rally Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5779966/in-pictures-delight-for-motor-fans-young-and-old-at-rotary-wheels-rally/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation