Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths wins Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths wins Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship

Griffiths defeated Rachael Livingstone (Baberton) 6&5 in the final at Ladybank to become the women’s champion.

By Danny Law
Aboyne golfer Carmen Griffiths has won the Scottish Women's Amateur. Image: Scottish Golf.
Aboyne golfer Carmen Griffiths has won the Scottish Women's Amateur. Image: Scottish Golf.

Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths said it felt “amazing” to win the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Ladybank.

Only two years after winning the girls’ title at Strathaven, Griffiths defeated Rachael Livingstone (Baberton) 6&5 in the final to become the women’s champion.

The University of Louisville student followed up an impressive 7&6 victory against Megan Docherty in the morning’s semi-finals with another dominant display in the final in the afternoon.

She said: “It feels amazing to be Scottish champion.

“I didn’t really expect it, coming back and not having played on home soil for almost a year since last summer, so it’s really nice to get the win.”

Griffiths’ toughest test on her way to victory proved to be her quarter-final tie against Jen Saxton when she eagled the second extra hole to win.

She said: “That was the toughest match I’ve had in a while.

“The toughest thing was being patient with Jen.

“When I won was the only time I was up in the game.

“I was dying most of the time but I brought it back on the last few holes.

“I think I got a lot of confidence after the game with Jen.

“We know each other quite well and to beat her was a big confidence booster for me.”

The trophy winners at the Scottish Women’s Amateur, Eilidh Henderson (left) and Carmen Griffiths. Image: Scottish Golf. 

Griffiths was pleased to see her hard work paying off with a significant victory.

She said: “For me to get to this point today was a lot of hours – a lot of hours in the gym and a lot of hours practising.

“Being able to trust my game was a big one.

“It feels great to come back and win on home soil.

“I won the Scottish Girls’ a few years ago so it’s nice to come back and win the Women’s now.”

Eilidh Henderson (Ladybank) put her local knowledge to good use to defeat Freya Russell (Royal Troon) 2&1 in the final of the Clark Rosebowl.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]