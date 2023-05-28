Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths wins Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship

Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths said it felt “amazing” to win the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Ladybank.
Only two years after winning the girls’ title at Strathaven, Griffiths defeated Rachael Livingstone (Baberton) 6&5 in the final to become the women’s champion.
The University of Louisville student followed up an impressive 7&6 victory against Megan Docherty in the morning’s semi-finals with another dominant display in the final in the afternoon.
She said: “It feels amazing to be Scottish champion.
“I didn’t really expect it, coming back and not having played on home soil for almost a year since last summer, so it’s really nice to get the win.”
Griffiths’ toughest test on her way to victory proved to be her quarter-final tie against Jen Saxton when she eagled the second extra hole to win.
Our 2023 Scottish Women’s Amateur Champion 🏆🏴🏌️♀️@carmen1_golf 👏
Results 👉 https://t.co/i5BWqNgnDO pic.twitter.com/KOuFlnhCgf
— Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) May 28, 2023
She said: “That was the toughest match I’ve had in a while.
“The toughest thing was being patient with Jen.
“When I won was the only time I was up in the game.
“I was dying most of the time but I brought it back on the last few holes.
“I think I got a lot of confidence after the game with Jen.
“We know each other quite well and to beat her was a big confidence booster for me.”
Griffiths was pleased to see her hard work paying off with a significant victory.
She said: “For me to get to this point today was a lot of hours – a lot of hours in the gym and a lot of hours practising.
“Being able to trust my game was a big one.
“It feels great to come back and win on home soil.
“I won the Scottish Girls’ a few years ago so it’s nice to come back and win the Women’s now.”
Eilidh Henderson (Ladybank) put her local knowledge to good use to defeat Freya Russell (Royal Troon) 2&1 in the final of the Clark Rosebowl.
Conversation