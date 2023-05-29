Buchan Trail Marathon returns to Aden Country Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Runners are being urged to put their best foot forward to raise money for a popular north-east country park.

The inaugural Buchan Trail Marathon last year proved to be a huge hit, and now organisers Friends of Aden are preparing to bring it back this August.

Setting off from Aden Country Park, near Mintlaw, runners will follow a 26.2 mile route through the Buchan countryside, taking in the White Cow Woods and Pitfour Lake.

There is also a children’s fun run.

Money from the entry fees will be spent on improvements the the country park.

2023 run will be ‘even better’ than last year

Derek Jennings, from Friends of Aden, said: “North-east runners with long memories will know that the new Buchan Trail Marathon won’t be the first time Aden Country Park has welcomed runners to this beautiful park.

“North District cross-country events were once held there regularly to great success. In addition, Aden was part of the ‘Castle Series’ of cross-country races in the 1980s and 1990s.”

The race organiser, Jackie Stewart, added: “With all the road marathons that take place, this trail marathon is a lot kinder on the legs. We have had great feedback from the various runners who took part in the first one and with the course changes it will be even better.”

The Buchan Trail Marathon takes place on August 27.

Those interested in taking part can enter through searching for the marathon on Entry Central. Entry to the event costs £27, which includes a T-shirt and medal.

To find out more about the event or to volunteer on the day, e-mail justinetough96@gmail.com or visit https://adencountrypark.org.uk