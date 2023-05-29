Buchan Trail Marathon returns to Aden Country Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Buchan Trail Marathon returns to Aden Country Park

The marathon will raise funds for the Friends of Aden, which works to improve the offering at the popular park.

By Ena Saracevic
The Buchan Trail Marathon will return in August - bringing runners back to Aden Country Park like the Cross Country League did many years ago. Pictured: North Cross Country League meet, January 2020. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The Buchan Trail Marathon will return in August - bringing runners back to Aden Country Park like the Cross Country League did many years ago. Pictured: North Cross Country League meet, January 2020. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Runners are being urged to put their best foot forward to raise money for a popular north-east country park.

The inaugural Buchan Trail Marathon last year proved to be a huge hit, and now organisers Friends of Aden are preparing to bring it back this August.

Setting off from Aden Country Park, near Mintlaw, runners will follow a 26.2 mile route through the Buchan countryside, taking in the White Cow Woods and Pitfour Lake.

There is also a children’s fun run.

Money from the entry fees will be spent on improvements the the country park.

2023 run will be ‘even better’ than last year

Derek Jennings, from Friends of Aden, said: “North-east runners with long memories will know that the new Buchan Trail Marathon won’t be the first time Aden Country Park has welcomed runners to this beautiful park.

“North District cross-country events were once held there regularly to great success. In addition, Aden was part of the ‘Castle Series’ of cross-country races in the 1980s and 1990s.”

The race organiser, Jackie Stewart, added: “With all the road marathons that take place, this trail marathon is a lot kinder on the legs. We have had great feedback from the various runners who took part in the first one and with the course changes it will be even better.”

The Buchan Trail Marathon takes place on August 27.

Those interested in taking part can enter through searching for the marathon on Entry Central. Entry to the event costs £27, which includes a T-shirt and medal.

To find out more about the event or to volunteer on the day, e-mail justinetough96@gmail.com or visit https://adencountrypark.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]