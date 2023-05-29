Outrage as ‘dangerous’ fly-tipping – complete with a Banksy reference – blocks Oban pavement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outrage as ‘dangerous’ fly-tipping – complete with a Banksy reference – blocks Oban pavement

The rubbish is stopping prams and wheelchairs getting past, and also has some mysterious graffiti on it.

By Rita Campbell
Rubbish is blocking the pavement on Miller Road, Oban.
A case of fly-tipping in a residential area of Oban over the bank holiday weekend has resulted in local outrage.

Piles of wooden crates, old deckchairs, a pram and other pieces of rubbish were left blocking the pavement.

The mess appeared at the junction between Miller Road and Quarry Road sometime on Friday or Saturday. It was still there on Monday afternoon.

Graffiti sprayed across a mattress and one of the crates has left locals baffled about the meaning of it.

What’s this about?

The words “READY OR NOT? BANKSY,” are scrawled on the mattress. And what looks like “to collect” is written on a crate.

Callum Cain was visiting his mother who lives nearby. He posted a picture of the rubbish on the Information Oban Facebook Group on Sunday night.

And simply asked the question: “What’s this about?”

By Monday morning the post was deleted as so many people were making angry comments and arguing.

The rubbish stretches round the corner on the junction between Miller Road and Quarry Road, Oban.

Councillor Luna Martin saw the post and reported the fly-tipping to Argyll and Bute Council.

Her colleague Jim Lynch of the Oban South and the Isles ward urged people to report such behaviour.

He said: “Whoever left that stuff lying there is very irresponsible. It’s dangerous. Kids play around there and they could easily fall on it. It is also blocking the pavement, which forces people onto the road.

“It has obviously taken quite a bit of time to leave it there.

“Fly-tipping is usually on wasteland. This is right next to the bins.

If traced, the fly-tippers could be fined £50 warns councillor

“When someone reports fly-tipping the council will take it away and try to find out who did it. The person, if traced, is charged £50.

“Anyone who plans to put something out can contact the council and arrange to have it uplifted. There is a charge, but it’s not a huge charge.

“Once reported the guys will usually come pick it up within four or five days.”

A concerned neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said the rubbish had been lying out since Friday or Saturday.

He added: “It almost looks like some sort of protest or something about rubbish uplift. As if they put it there on purpose and wrote a message on it? Or maybe someone saw the mess and decided to write an angry message on it?

“Either way, it is blocking the pavement. Prams and wheelchairs can’t get through, so the council should do something about it sooner rather than later.”

