His dancing was ‘nae bad’: Tarves couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Helen and Willie Howie got married at Tarves Parish Church in May 1963.

By Chris Cromar
Willie and Helen Howie standing next to each other.
Willie and Helen Howie got married in May 1963. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A north-east couple who recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary say the secret to a long marriage is “give and take”.

Helen and Willie Howie recently celebrated their 60th anniversary at their Tarves home surrounded by family and friends.

The pair say there have been “lots of highlights” over the years.

Speaking to The P&J, Mrs Howie said that she first saw her now husband on a Sunday night in the village when he was in his friend’s car outside Duthie’s in the village.

Mr Cowie – originally from Fraserburgh – moved to the area to work on a farm, while Mrs Cowie has lived in Tarves all of her life.

Willie and Helen Howie standing next to each other holding a card they received from King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The couple received an anniversary card from King Charles and Queen Camilla. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The couple had their first date dancing at Pitmedden Village Hall, which she describes his ability as being “nae bad”.

After their date, “it fortunately went on from there”, with the couple getting engaged two years later.

Fast forward another two years and the couple got married at Tarves Parish Church in May 1963.

Mr and Mrs Howie later had two children, a son Calum, 56, and a daughter Caroline, 54.

‘Always made up before bedtime’

An important part of the couple’s life has been bowling competitively, with both being members of Tarves Bowling Club, although after more than 40 years Mrs Howie has had to give it up due to getting a “wee bit stiffer”.

Mrs Howie said there has been “such a lot” of highlights in their 60 years of marriage, including celebrating both their silver and golden wedding anniversaries at the Aberdeen Arms Hotel in Tarves.

However, with an estimated 42% of marriages in the UK ending in divorce, what is the secret to a long and happy relationship?

Picture of Mr and Mrs Howie standing with Lady Aberdeen and Councillor Derek Ritchie standing at either side.
Mr and Mrs Howie with Lady Aberdeen and Councillor Derek Ritchie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I think nowadays, first argument, they’re out of the door,” Mrs Howie said. “But we’ve never been like that, we’ve always made up before bedtime. It’s all give and take, it’s as simple as that.”

And despite being together for six decades, Mr and Mrs Cowie still have a laugh together and this happened recently when the latter was walking down the stairs and missed the last step, falling on the floor.

With her husband hearing the noise, he came through and told her (when he realised she was OK): “At least there’s not a hole on the wall.”

‘Love is the bond’

Local councillor Derek Ritchie, who along with Lady Aberdeen attended the surprise anniversary celebrations arranged by daughter Caroline, said: “It was truly an honour and a privilege to be part of such a wonderful occasion.

“I wish William and Helen my very best wishes and it’s clear to see that love is the bond that’s made for such a long and successful marriage.”

The couple’s 60th wedding anniversary is the second in the village this year, after Margaret and Derek Tawse celebrated the milestone in January.

