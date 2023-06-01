Adults face more than two-year wait for NHS Grampian autism assessment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Adults face more than two-year wait for NHS Grampian autism assessment

A freedom of information request found around 850 patients are waiting for an assessment by adult services across the north-east.

By Lauren Taylor
Some NHS patients could face up to two year wait for an Autism assessment.
Some NHS patients could face up to two year wait for an Autism assessment.

Some NHS Grampian patients could be facing waits of more than two years to receive an autism assessment, according to statistics.

A freedom of information request from the Scottish Conservatives found 850 patients are waiting for an assessment by adult services across the north-east.

It also found only 55 NHS Grampian patients have been assessed in the last two years.

The party slammed the “lack of any nationally-agreed standards or assessment time expectations” and is calling for a meeting with mental wellbeing and social care minister Maree Todd.

The Tories have claimed that if the rate of assessments carries on, NHS Grampian potentially faces a 32-year backlog. However, the health board has stressed that while waiting times are long they are “not remotely near the level claimed” by the party.

Health bosses say they are taking action to improve the current waiting time of more than two years, but the service is experiencing a “steep” rise in referrals.

MSP highlights ‘massive increase’ in adult referrals

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett is the co-founder of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group on autism.

He has backed a report calling for all health and social care partnerships to create an “adult neurodevelopmental pathway strategy and planning group”.

The recommendation made by the National Autism Implementation Team (NAIT) based at Queen Margaret University, was accepted by then mental wellbeing and social care minister Kevin Stewart on March 24.

Alexander Burnett.
Alexander Burnett MSP. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Now, the Scottish Conservative MSP has urged Ms Todd to outline additional support for local diagnosis.

He said: “Across the Grampian health board area, autism assessment times for younger people are being managed effectively. And in the past, 50 adults being seen in a year would be seen as average.

“But there has unquestionably been a massive increase in adult referrals which use the same limited resources available to NHS Grampian and the health and social care partnership.

“The lack of any nationally-agreed standards or assessment time expectations could mean that both boards and patients are flying blind.

“I ask the minister to meet the board and myself along with local elected members, to outline how adoption of the NAIT recommendations will work for the north-east, and whether diagnosis teams will be getting any extra support to drive the backlog down.”

NHS Grampian working to improve two-year waiting list

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We categorically do not recognise the discrepant claims of a ‘32-year backlog’ in adult autism referrals.

“Such unsubstantiated claims – that take figures out of context – can create undue stress and anxiety for patients at an already difficult time in their lives.

“The service came into existence and started seeing patients in July 2021. During its initial period, fewer cases were assessed due to the ongoing pandemic and its effects.

“As awareness of the service has grown, the number of referrals has increased greatly. During the last 15 months, the number of patients seen and the team capacity have both increased.

NHS Grampian says it is “continuing to take action” to improve waiting times.

“While waiting times are longer than we would like, we would reassure patients that they are not remotely near the level claimed. The average waiting time for a diagnostic appointment for autistic spectrum conditions – including autism and Aspergers – in the last two years has been 322.4 days.

“With the steep rise in referrals, the current wait is now more than two years, and we are continuing to take action to improve this.

“We will continue to communicate directly with our patients about their individual wait.”

Scottish Government already working on recommendations

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said teams are already working on the recommendations set out by NAIT.

She said: “The Scottish Government has provided £650,000 for adult neurodevelopmental pathway trials, following a feasibility study to investigate how a pathway for neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism and ADHD, would work.

“The final report, including the findings and recommendations of the trials was published in March. We have accepted the recommendations and we are working with the National Autism Implementation Team on implementation.

“We have also set out a range of standards for care so children and young people accessing neurodevelopmental services can get the support they need at the earliest opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Aberdeen west end housing could be built at the old Treetops hotel and Braeside Primary School sites.
Housing plans for former west end school hang in balance - and could spell…
Around a dozen firefighters were seen outside a property on King Street in Aberdeen. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to fire at student accommodation on King Street
CR0043225, Louise Glen, Aberdeen. Police Scotland have closed the road at Hutcheon Street in the city centre, Forensics at the scene. Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Second woman in court accused of attempted murder during alleged street stabbing
Guests try out the restaurant at the new whisky "experience" in Vietnam
First images of Huntly firm's huge new bar in Vietnam
Stewart Barclay, Turriff man who sent nude images to a child.
Repeat sex offender branded 'menace to young teenage women'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Sleepy driver told concerned police he'd been up all night doing cocaine
An artist's impression of the Anchor Centre at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian
NHS Grampian's 'record spend' building trouble-hit Baird and Anchor hospitals
Stuart Gerrard also pestered the girl into going back out with him every day for a week. Image: DC Thomson.
Teenager made repeated nuisance calls to police claiming to be 'kiddie fiddler'
Tax Director and 5 Million Futures school lead at Deloitte in Aberdeen Andrew Henderson, with pupils Dennis Roman and Allie Matthew, and lead business and community support officer at St Machar Academy Isla Gibb. Image: Deloitte.
St Machar Academy pupils brew up business plans for school coffee shop
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A ?100,000 fundraiser has been launched by Jill Barclay?s friends to fund the purchase and demolition of the house where her body was found Picture shows; Jill Barclay. N/A. Supplied by Friends Of Jill Barclay/gofundme page Date; Unknown
£100,000 crowdfunder launched to buy and demolish site of Jill Barclay murder

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]