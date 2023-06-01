Summer rangers deployed to promote outdoor safety in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A team of 18 summer rangers have been deployed to the Highlands to carry out patrols for summer.

Part of Highland Council’s Summer Access Ranger team, they will be responsible for informing people about outdoor rules for the region.

They will raise awareness of areas where hikers and walkers can go and how they should behave referring to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

They will be important for visitors to the Highlands who will be asked to obey the “no fires” rule as there is a significant risk of wildfires in the Highlands.

Thousands of acres of land near Cannich west of Loch Ness have been left scorched after days of wildfires which began back on Sunday.

A large-scale operation was launched to combat the wildfire that erupted due to the hot, dry weather with two firefighters ending up in hospital.

This highlights how dangerous lighting fires in open grassland is and is being discouraged by officials.

‘Ensuring that the beautiful outdoor spaces are protected’

The scheme is funded through NatureScot’s – Better Places Fund, with the team covering a third of Scotland’s land area – more than 10,200 square miles.

Land managers and communities have been left “disappointed” over the rubbish left by campers at sites around the Highlands.

Access rangers will patrol sites and engage with visitors to ensure awareness of the Outdoor Access Code, and other legislation, such as parking and environmental health.

Economy and Infrastructure chairman, Ken Gowans said: “A key role for the access rangers will be engaging with the public and raising awareness of the Outdoor Access Code and communicating to people that as individuals we all play an important role in ensuring that the beautiful outdoor spaces are protected for all to enjoy for future generations.

“Thanks to the outdoor access team for their foresight and for working in partnership with other organisations to secure the funding to allow the engagement, education, and patrols programme to continue for a third season.”