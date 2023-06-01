Summer rangers deployed to promote outdoor safety in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Summer rangers deployed to promote outdoor safety in the Highlands

Concerns have been raised about wild camping in the north after a massive wildfire believed to the largest ever recorded in the UK.

By Ross Hempseed
Wild camping in Durness
Rangers will be patrolling the Highlands to raise awareness of Outdoor Access code for wild campers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A team of 18 summer rangers have been deployed to the Highlands to carry out patrols for summer.

Part of Highland Council’s Summer Access Ranger team, they will be responsible for informing people about outdoor rules for the region.

They will raise awareness of areas where hikers and walkers can go and how they should behave referring to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

They will be important for visitors to the Highlands who will be asked to obey the “no fires” rule as there is a significant risk of wildfires in the Highlands.

Thousands of acres of land near Cannich west of Loch Ness have been left scorched after days of wildfires which began back on Sunday.

A large-scale operation was launched to combat the wildfire that erupted due to the hot, dry weather with two firefighters ending up in hospital.

This highlights how dangerous lighting fires in open grassland is and is being discouraged by officials.

‘Ensuring that the beautiful outdoor spaces are protected’

Charred land near Cannich west of Loch Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The scheme is funded through NatureScot’s – Better Places Fund, with the team covering a third of Scotland’s land area – more than 10,200 square miles.

Land managers and communities have been left “disappointed” over the rubbish left by campers at sites around the Highlands.

Access rangers will patrol sites and engage with visitors to ensure awareness of the Outdoor Access Code, and other legislation, such as parking and environmental health.

Economy and Infrastructure chairman, Ken Gowans said: “A key role for the access rangers will be engaging with the public and raising awareness of the Outdoor Access Code and communicating to people that as individuals we all play an important role in ensuring that the beautiful outdoor spaces are protected for all to enjoy for future generations.

“Thanks to the outdoor access team for their foresight and for working in partnership with other organisations to secure the funding to allow the engagement, education, and patrols programme to continue for a third season.”

Watch: Shocking footage reveals massive scale of Highland wildfire now largest ever recorded in UK

