Watch: Humza Yousaf sends video congratulating Aberdeen teen on volunteering award

Humza Yousaf has sent a video to an Aberdeen teen to congratulate her on hitting the milestone of racking up over 200 hours of volunteering.

Katie Love is the first person in Aberdeen to achieve the 200-hour Saltire Award under the new first minister.

The 14-year-old volunteers at Shmu every Tuesday night and Saturday morning.

As part of Volunteer’s Week, Katie was presented with her award by Jackie Dunbar MSP at Shmu’s headquarters.

At the presentation, a recorded message from the first minister personally congratulating the teen on her achievement was played.

In the video, he said: “Jackie Dunbar MSP told me about the incredible achievement – 200 hours of a Saltire Award. I’m so proud of you for achieving that and the great work that you’ve done within the community.

“Thank you for all the volunteering you are doing, it’s making a big big difference I know to people, and to young people in particular, in Aberdeen.

“So Katie Love, well done – what an extraordinary achievement.”

The Lochside Academy pupil was “honoured” to receive a message from Mr Yousaf.

“It’s amazing to get this award,” Katie said. “Volunteering at Shmu has been a fun way to learn new skills and develop my self-confidence.

“It was really surreal hearing from the first minister, but I feel so honored. I really love coming to Shmu every Tuesday night and Saturday morning, creating radio shows about issues important to me and the friendships I have made through Youth Media.”

Teen commended for making ‘positive and important’ contribution

The Saltire Awards are endorsed by the Scottish Government to recognise the significant and incredible help young people provide volunteering.

Murray Dawson, chief executive of Shmu, said the team was “delighted” with Mr Yousaf’s special message for their volunteer.

He commented: “We’re delighted that the first minister has taken the time to record a special message for Katie, which is fitting as we wouldn’t be able to support young people at Shmu without the Scottish Government’s CashBack for Communities funding.”

Mike Melvin, volunteering services manager at ACVO, added: “Being the first person in Aberdeen to achieve the Saltire Award in recognition of 200 hours of volunteering under First Minister Humza Yousaf, who signs the award is a tremendous achievement.

“Katie makes such a positive and important contribution volunteering at Smu and all at ACVO thank and congratulate Katie and the team at Shmu on the great achievement and for all the help they provide to people and the community which makes a real difference.”