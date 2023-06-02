Police appeal for CCTV footage of motorcycle theft from Aberdeen hotel

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcycle has been stolen from an Aberdeen hotel promoting a police investigation.

The motorcycle was parked in the car park of The Aberdeen Altens Hotel when thieves made off with the vehicle on Thursday.

Two people dressed in dark clothing were seen pushing the vehicle out of the car park on Souter Head road at around 12.10am, heading towards Cove Community Centre.

Police have now launched an investigation to catch those responsible.

Officers are appealing for CCTV footage to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0825 of Thursday, June 1.