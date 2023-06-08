First 100 shoppers to Aberdeen’s new Food Warehouse can win up to £100

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Food Warehouse will open its brand-new store in Aberdeen next week – and savvy shoppers could land themselves a bargain.

The store will open at Berryden Retail Park – in the former Mothercare unit – on Tuesday, June 13.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 shoppers through the doors from 8am will be given an envelope containing between £5 and £100 vouchers that can be used instore.

One of the Food Warehouse’s unique selling points is providing bulk buy items or bigger value packs to customers.

It is the last unit to be filled at Berryden, with other stores including Home Bargains, Next and Sports Direct.

One of the UK’s ‘fastest-growing supermarkets’

Acquiring the store has taken some time, with The Food Warehouse declaring it would take over the unit back in spring 2022.

After months of talks with Aberdeen City Council, council officials gave the green light to proceed with fitting out the store.

The brand is run by the same firm that owns Iceland, which describes itself as one of the UK’s “fastest-growing supermarkets”.

Having only begun in 2014, The Food Warehouse has grown rapidly and now has 150 stores across the UK.

The Berryden store will be the first in Aberdeen and only the third store north of Perth, with one opening last year in Inverness and one in Elgin opening in 2020.

The store will serve customers from 8am until 8pm, Monday to Sunday.