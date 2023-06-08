First 100 shoppers to Aberdeen’s new Food Warehouse can win up to £100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First 100 shoppers to Aberdeen’s new Food Warehouse can win up to £100

The new store opens at Berryden Retail Park next week.

By Ross Hempseed
The new The Food Warehouse will open its doors on June 13. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The new The Food Warehouse will open its doors on June 13. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Food Warehouse will open its brand-new store in Aberdeen next week – and savvy shoppers could land themselves a bargain.

The store will open at Berryden Retail Park – in the former Mothercare unit – on Tuesday, June 13.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 shoppers through the doors from 8am will be given an envelope containing between £5 and £100 vouchers that can be used instore.

One of the Food Warehouse’s unique selling points is providing bulk buy items or bigger value packs to customers.

It is the last unit to be filled at Berryden, with other stores including Home Bargains, Next and Sports Direct.

Customers could win up to £100 in vouchers if they are one of the first 100 shoppers at the store. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

One of the UK’s ‘fastest-growing supermarkets’

Acquiring the store has taken some time, with The Food Warehouse declaring it would take over the unit back in spring 2022.

After months of talks with Aberdeen City Council, council officials gave the green light to proceed with fitting out the store.

The brand is run by the same firm that owns Iceland, which describes itself as one of the UK’s “fastest-growing supermarkets”.

Having only begun in 2014, The Food Warehouse has grown rapidly and now has 150 stores across the UK.

The Berryden store will be the first in Aberdeen and only the third store north of Perth, with one opening last year in Inverness and one in Elgin opening in 2020.

The store will serve customers from 8am until 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Christer Landoy. Image: Facebook
Man ordered to pay woman £1,000 after drunkenly knocking her out
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen court story Picture shows; Taylar Wetherly.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman threatened to have ex tortured and said she'd 'skin his face'
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen DJ to stand trial accused of raping two women
Energy Transition Zone document front page.
Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone: Consultation formally under way
Marine expert Stacey Esson believes the mysterious washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach could be a dolphin. Image: Stacey Esson and Serena Rae.
Marine expert believes mysterious washed-up animal at Donmouth Beach could be a dolphin
Sir Keir Starmer.
Energy experts warn £2 billion of UK investment faces chop under Labour
Hanon storefront in Aberdeen
Aberdeen independent clothing store Hanon to move business completely online
Councillors visited the sites before reaching a decision. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Anger as Treetops hotel housing plans AND affordable homes nearby in Aberdeen's west end…
Woman sitting at desk looking stressed.
Students 'left waiting' for answers on vital mental health support
Apache's Forties asset.
Another wave of strike action hits North Sea as 200 down tools

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]