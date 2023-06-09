Fundraiser launched to bring alleged Fraserbugh stabbing victim home for funeral

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fundraiser has been launched for the funeral of alleged Fraserburgh stabbing victim Michael Jenkins.

The 24-year-old, from Cumbria, died in the north-east town on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance on Watermill Road at about 6pm and found Mr Jenkins seriously injured.

He died at the scene a short time later.

Now, his sister, Rachel Porter, has started a Go Fund Me page to bring him home and “give him the send off he deserves”.

She described him as a “kind, loving, loyal, funny lad” who everyone he met could not help but love.

Generous donations

In the past 14 hours, more than £1,700 has been raised towards the £5,000 target with some leaving messages for the family on the page.

Mr Jenkins’s sister wrote: “I am setting this fundraiser up as my brother, Michael Jenkins, was sadly taken from us suddenly in Scotland and we need to bring him home to lay him to rest and give him the send of he deserves.

“I have had a lot of kind messages to say that his friends and loved ones want to contribute to it, which is very generous and much appreciated.

“Michael, to all who knew him, was a kind, loving, loyal, funny lad who you couldn’t help but love every inch of him once you’d met him. Michael hasn’t always had it easy during his short life but he has showed the world so much kindness and love.”

Tributes for Michael

Following his death, hundreds of people took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Jenkins, while others have left floral displays at the scene.

His brother, who was not named, also paid tribute by sharing a statement through the police.

He said: “Where to start? I am so grateful that you were such a massive part of my life for so long, I feel honoured and privileged to be able to call you my brother.

“There is a whole town in mourning, and the saddest part of all is you probably didn’t realise how loved you were.

“I’d like to tell people the amazing side of Michael, the lad who devoted his time and love to the people he cared for, he would come running whenever you called his name, he would pick you up when you fell, and he was always there to give you a great big cuddle, whenever you needed one.

“Mike will be missed by so many, a son, a brother, an uncle, a partner, a friend, a grandson, and a friendly smile even to those that didn’t know him.

“Life wasn’t always kind to you Mike, but you showed the world a lot of kindness, fly high my brother, sleep peacefully, don’t forget to leave the light on for me on the other side … We all love you.”

Investigations continue

A 19-year-old man, Alfie Whelan, was arrested and charged following the disturbance in Fraserburgh.

He is facing three charges, including murder, and made no plea when he appeared at Peterhead Sherriff Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody and will reappear in court next week.

Police previously said they would remain in the area to “reassure” residents, confirming there was no wider risk to the public.

Officers are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances with a forensic team spotted at the Watermill Road property on Thursday evening.