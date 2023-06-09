Fundraiser launched to bring alleged Fraserbugh stabbing victim home for funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fundraiser launched to bring alleged Fraserbugh stabbing victim home for funeral

The sister of Michael Jenkins, who died in the north-east town on Sunday, has launched a Go Fund Me page.

By Ellie Milne
Floral tributes have been left outside the property in Fraserburgh where Michael Jenkins died on Sunday. Images: Police Scotland/Darrell Benns.
Floral tributes have been left outside the property in Fraserburgh where Michael Jenkins died on Sunday. Images: Police Scotland/Darrell Benns.

A fundraiser has been launched for the funeral of alleged Fraserburgh stabbing victim Michael Jenkins.

The 24-year-old, from Cumbria, died in the north-east town on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance on Watermill Road at about 6pm and found Mr Jenkins seriously injured.

He died at the scene a short time later.

Headshot of Michael Jenkins and [police activity on Watermill Road
Michael Jenkins, 24, died at Watermill Road in Fraserburgh on Sunday. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook.

Now, his sister, Rachel Porter, has started a Go Fund Me page to bring him home and “give him the send off he deserves”.

She described him as a “kind, loving, loyal, funny lad” who everyone he met could not help but love.

Generous donations

In the past 14 hours, more than £1,700 has been raised towards the £5,000 target with some leaving messages for the family on the page.

Mr Jenkins’s sister wrote: “I am setting this fundraiser up as my brother, Michael Jenkins, was sadly taken from us suddenly in Scotland and we need to bring him home to lay him to rest and give him the send of he deserves.

Flowers leaning against a wall on Watermill Road
Flowers and messages have been left for Michael Jenkins outside the Fraserburgh property. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I have had a lot of kind messages to say that his friends and loved ones want to contribute to it, which is very generous and much appreciated.

“Michael, to all who knew him, was a kind, loving, loyal, funny lad who you couldn’t help but love every inch of him once you’d met him. Michael hasn’t always had it easy during his short life but he has showed the world so much kindness and love.”

Tributes for Michael

Following his death, hundreds of people took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Jenkins, while others have left floral displays at the scene.

His brother, who was not named, also paid tribute by sharing a statement through the police.

He said: “Where to start? I am so grateful that you were such a massive part of my life for so long, I feel honoured and privileged to be able to call you my brother.

“There is a whole town in mourning, and the saddest part of all is you probably didn’t realise how loved you were.

Michael Jenkins on a paddleboard with his dog
Michael Jenkins’s family shared this photo of him following his death. Image: Police Scotland.

“I’d like to tell people the amazing side of Michael, the lad who devoted his time and love to the people he cared for, he would come running whenever you called his name, he would pick you up when you fell, and he was always there to give you a great big cuddle, whenever you needed one.

“Mike will be missed by so many, a son, a brother, an uncle, a partner, a friend, a grandson, and a friendly smile even to those that didn’t know him.

“Life wasn’t always kind to you Mike, but you showed the world a lot of kindness, fly high my brother, sleep peacefully, don’t forget to leave the light on for me on the other side … We all love you.”

Investigations continue

A 19-year-old man, Alfie Whelan, was arrested and charged following the disturbance in Fraserburgh.

He is facing three charges, including murder, and made no plea when he appeared at Peterhead Sherriff Court on Wednesday.

Three police vehicles parked on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh
Police returned to Watermill Road on Thursday evening as investigations into the disturbance continue. Image: Darrell Benn/DC Thomson.

He was remanded in custody and will reappear in court next week.

Police previously said they would remain in the area to “reassure” residents, confirming there was no wider risk to the public.

Officers are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances with a forensic team spotted at the Watermill Road property on Thursday evening.

