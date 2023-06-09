What to expect at new Aberdeen street food unit Just Greek – open in Westburn Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

What to expect at new Aberdeen street food unit Just Greek – open in Westburn Park

Tuck into authentic Greek gyros, among other tasty menu items, at Just Greek in Westburn Park.

By Karla Sinclair
Spiridon Varvatakos, left, and Lefki Christodoulou. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spiridon Varvatakos, left, and Lefki Christodoulou. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Westburn Park is now home to a new street food unit as Just Greek has opened its hatch.

Located adjacent to Westburn House, it has taken roughly 12 months for co-owners Lefki Christodoulou and Spiridon Varvatakos to transform the catering unit which was purchased from a supplier in Inverness.

Expect authentic Greek gyros at Just Greek. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Officially opening to the public on Tuesday (June 6), the main product at Just Greek is authentic Greek gyros.

However, it will also serve a range of burgers, fries with a variety of toppings, salads and vegan and vegetarian options.

A taste of Greece in Aberdeen

Spiridon and Lefki previously owned Golden Grill, a street food van which is located in Bridge of Don Industrial Estate and offers a mixture of Scottish and Greek dishes.

This business will be taken over by new management in the near future.

Just Greek, Spiridon says, “is the natural continuation” of the duo’s previous name.

“We were taken aback by the local people’s love for the Greek food we offered at Golden Grill,” the head chef added.

The new food unit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Customers kept mentioning how our Greek gyros were bringing back memories from their holidays in Greece. Therefore we wanted a more centrally placed venue that would focus more on Greek food.”

Spiridon, who now resides in Aberdeen, has been passionate about cooking since the age of 11 and went on to pursue it as a career once finishing school.

The 41-year-old has since worked in several restaurants and hotels in both Greece and Scotland, including Miller & Carter in Aberdeen, before pursuing his dream of starting a street food venture.

Lefki, left, and Spiridon are excited about the new venture. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Street food is a crucial part of Greek culture,” Spiridon says. “This unit gives us the opportunity to offer restaurant-quality food at affordable prices.

“I wanted to bring something I truly love to Aberdeen and share a piece of Greece with people here.”

Main dish prices at Just Greek range from £3.50 to £16 while sides are priced from £1 to £8.

The menu features hot breakfast rolls, grilled halloumi, a triple meat burger and vegan pita, to name a few dishes.

Service with a ‘friendly Mediterranean attitude’

Spiridon emphasised that a lot of time was spent perfecting the look of Just Greek ahead of its launch. He said: “It took us almost a year to have it ready.

“We are based at an important park so we needed to make sure our venue fits in with the surrounding environment and that it is equipped appropriately for the kind of food it will offer.

“That is the main reason for the delay.”

The co-owners are already hoping to expand the team by recruiting one or two more employees. And they intend on giving back to local service heroes.

Main dish prices range from £3.50 to £16. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Spiridon went on to say: “We are looking forward to welcoming back our customers and meeting many new ones that will certainly be tempted to try our food.

“Due to the location of Just Greek, we are hoping to serve not just the local residents and users of the park, but also the workers and patients at the nearby hospital.

“As a recognition for their hard work and sacrifices they have to make, we have decided to offer a 15% discount to NHS staff as well as fire service, police and coastguard staff.”

Lefki added: “We will strive to offer real authentic Greek food served with Mediterranean herbs, spices and olive oil.

Spiridon is the co-owner and head chef at Just Greek. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Customers will certainly appreciate our friendly and chatty Mediterranean attitude and our passion for the produce we are offering.”

Just Greek is open from 10am to 3.30pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10am to 6pm from Thursday to Saturday. The unit will also be open from 10am to 6pm on Sundays come August.

