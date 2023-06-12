M&S: ‘No current announcements to make’ amid growing fears for flagship Aberdeen store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M&S: ‘No current announcements to make’ amid growing fears for flagship Aberdeen store

Marks and Spencer HQ has steadfastly refused to be drawn on fears the chain's flagship Aberdeen store could close. But now, chief executive Stuart Machin has agreed to talks with Our Union Street boss Bob Keiller.

By Alastair Gossip
Could M&S be about to close its main Aberdeen store in St Nicholas Street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Could M&S be about to close its main Aberdeen store in St Nicholas Street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Marks and Spencer HQ will not be drawn on the future of its main Aberdeen outlet, with high-ups refusing to end speculation on its future.

Concerns have been raised that Union Street’s “shopping anchor” could close, just as community efforts to revitalise the Granite Mile are kicking off.

M&S in 2021 announced an accelerated programme of closures, resulting in 68 across the UK.

Since, there has been widespread speculation that the flagship in St Nicholas Street could be one of those mothballed.

As hundreds gathered to learn more about the initial work of the Our Union Street taskforce, the fears were reiterated.

Keiller: ‘Given the choice, I would much rather M&S stayed put’ in Aberdeen city centre

In a letter to M&S chief executive Stuart Machin, the coalition’s chairman Bob Keiller underlined the department store’s “enormous importance” to the health of the city’s high street.

The business guru fears the brand’s main department store could be closed.

It is rumoured M&S is eyeing up an expansion of its second city premises in the Union Square mall.

Shopping centres have been known to enforce exclusivity clauses in contracts, which Mr Machin was “implored” not to sign up to.

<yoastmark class=

Business leaders on Tuesday huddled around Sir Howard Bernstein at His Majesty’s Theatre for insight.

He led the rejuvenation of Manchester city centre after the IRA bombing in 1996.

Sir Howard warned there was no one-size-fits-all approach every city could adopt.

And he praised recent regeneration work in Aberdeen, like the £30 million Union Terrace Gardens facelift.

Would M&S leaving its St Nicholas Street spot in Aberdeen be cause for concern? Let us know in the comment section below

M&S boss to meet Our Union Street chief for talks on Aberdeen stores

M&S boss Machin was invited to be part of those private talks on the future of Aberdeen.

<yoastmark class=

A diary clash prevented him from providing input on the direction of the Granite Mile.

But a date is being set up with Mr Keiller, who spoke to The P&J on his concerns.

“Marks and Spencer, like any other big department store, has to make decisions based on the business that they see,” he said.

“If they were to move out from their current location, it would be disappointing. But it wouldn’t be the end of the world given that they still have another large footprint elsewhere in Aberdeen.

“And it would free up a large piece of city centre real estate. If we get the right imagination behind it, that would be great.

“However, given the choice, I would much rather that they stayed put and redoubled efforts to make a success of their existing real estate.”

Today, Our Union Street is expected to move into its new home – the Union Street pavilion on the edge of Union Terrace Gardens.

M&S ‘committed to supporting’ Aberdeen

The sped-up M&S closure programme was announced two years.

Since, city chiefs and politicians have repeatedly called for reassurance over the St Nicholas Street store.

Aside from confirming Mr Machin would meet with the Our Union Street boss, a spokeswoman would not be drawn on the concerns.

“We have had a presence in Aberdeen since 1944 and are committed to supporting the city and the communities we serve day in day out,” she said.

“There are no current announcements to make.”

Marks and Spencer under construction on the corner of the Netherkirkgate in Aberdeen in May 1964. Image: DC Thomson
Marks and Spencer under construction on the corner of the Netherkirkgate in Aberdeen in May 1964. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, there is clear interest in more department stores, not fewer, in the Granite City.

It came to light when Our Union Street opened its suggestion box on how to revive the high street.

Appetite is such that one senior figure joked Wednesday’s public meeting was as much about making clear what could not be done, as it was what would be.

Hundreds suggested the coalition finds a way to entice John Lewis back to the city.

It closed in 2021, quickly after the nationwide demise of Debenhams.

The future of Aberdeen

