M&S: ‘No current announcements to make’ amid growing fears for flagship Aberdeen store

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marks and Spencer HQ will not be drawn on the future of its main Aberdeen outlet, with high-ups refusing to end speculation on its future.

Concerns have been raised that Union Street’s “shopping anchor” could close, just as community efforts to revitalise the Granite Mile are kicking off.

M&S in 2021 announced an accelerated programme of closures, resulting in 68 across the UK.

Since, there has been widespread speculation that the flagship in St Nicholas Street could be one of those mothballed.

As hundreds gathered to learn more about the initial work of the Our Union Street taskforce, the fears were reiterated.

Keiller: ‘Given the choice, I would much rather M&S stayed put’ in Aberdeen city centre

In a letter to M&S chief executive Stuart Machin, the coalition’s chairman Bob Keiller underlined the department store’s “enormous importance” to the health of the city’s high street.

The business guru fears the brand’s main department store could be closed.

It is rumoured M&S is eyeing up an expansion of its second city premises in the Union Square mall.

Shopping centres have been known to enforce exclusivity clauses in contracts, which Mr Machin was “implored” not to sign up to.

Business leaders on Tuesday huddled around Sir Howard Bernstein at His Majesty’s Theatre for insight.

He led the rejuvenation of Manchester city centre after the IRA bombing in 1996.

Sir Howard warned there was no one-size-fits-all approach every city could adopt.

And he praised recent regeneration work in Aberdeen, like the £30 million Union Terrace Gardens facelift.

Would M&S leaving its St Nicholas Street spot in Aberdeen be cause for concern? Let us know in the comment section below

M&S boss to meet Our Union Street chief for talks on Aberdeen stores

M&S boss Machin was invited to be part of those private talks on the future of Aberdeen.

A diary clash prevented him from providing input on the direction of the Granite Mile.

But a date is being set up with Mr Keiller, who spoke to The P&J on his concerns.

“Marks and Spencer, like any other big department store, has to make decisions based on the business that they see,” he said.

“If they were to move out from their current location, it would be disappointing. But it wouldn’t be the end of the world given that they still have another large footprint elsewhere in Aberdeen.

“And it would free up a large piece of city centre real estate. If we get the right imagination behind it, that would be great.

“However, given the choice, I would much rather that they stayed put and redoubled efforts to make a success of their existing real estate.”

Today, Our Union Street is expected to move into its new home – the Union Street pavilion on the edge of Union Terrace Gardens.

M&S ‘committed to supporting’ Aberdeen

The sped-up M&S closure programme was announced two years.

Since, city chiefs and politicians have repeatedly called for reassurance over the St Nicholas Street store.

Aside from confirming Mr Machin would meet with the Our Union Street boss, a spokeswoman would not be drawn on the concerns.

“We have had a presence in Aberdeen since 1944 and are committed to supporting the city and the communities we serve day in day out,” she said.

“There are no current announcements to make.”

Meanwhile, there is clear interest in more department stores, not fewer, in the Granite City.

It came to light when Our Union Street opened its suggestion box on how to revive the high street.

Appetite is such that one senior figure joked Wednesday’s public meeting was as much about making clear what could not be done, as it was what would be.

Hundreds suggested the coalition finds a way to entice John Lewis back to the city.

It closed in 2021, quickly after the nationwide demise of Debenhams.