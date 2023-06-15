Lend and Mend Hubs launch in libraries across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lend and Mend Hubs launch in libraries across Scotland

Free facilities will be available at Aberdeen Central Library and Orkney Library & Archive.

By Ellie Milne
Aberdeen Central Library
Aberdeen Central Library is one of the first in Scotland to host a Lend and Mend Hub.

A project providing free to access equipment for repairing, reusing and upcycling items will launch in libraries across Scotland this month.

Nine libraries have been chosen to host a Lend and Mend Hub as part of a pilot managed the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC).

It is hoped the hubs, funded by the John Lewis Circular Future Fund, will help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Among the facilities involved in the pilot are Aberdeen Central Library and Orkney Library & Archive which will both open in the coming weeks.

Culture minister Christina McKelvie said: “Our libraries are at the heart of our communities and the first of the pilot ‘Lend and Mend Hubs’ will further enhance the services they provide locally.

“Giving people free access to repair or recycle everyday items reflects the Scottish Government’s commitment to sustainability and will be an invaluable resource in the current cost of living crisis.”

Hubs across the country

The hubs have been developed with insight and expertise from teams and library members to ensure services are tailored to community needs.

Once launched, an education programme will be introduced with accessible resources to help reduce inequality.

One of the hubs will be based at Orkney Library. Image: National Library of Scotland.

The network of hubs across Scotland include:

  • A K Bell Library, Perth
  • Aberdeen Central Library, Aberdeen
  • Forfar Library, Angus
  • Girvan Library, South Ayrshire
  • Gorebridge Library, Midlothian
  • Kilbirnie Library, North Ayrshire
  • Orkney Library & Archive, Orkney
  • South West Library, Inverclyde
  • Wester Hailes Library, Edinburgh

Developing a long-term model

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive of SLIC, added: “It’s great to see our ‘Lend and Mend Hubs’ take shape in what is an exciting chapter for our libraries.

“Building on their current offering, our services are transforming and thriving in line with community needs, giving people access to resources they might not otherwise have to support responsible consumption and learning, locally and free.

“And at a time when all of Scotland’s communities are experiencing economic and environmental challenges, the role of public libraries has never been more important.

“The introduction of this network has the potential to create a real impact. Receiving over 40 million visits every year, the Scottish public are familiar with borrowing from libraries, but don’t always have the opportunity to extend this circular thinking to other aspects of their lives, for example how they use household goods and clothing.

“We hope this pilot will help develop a long-term model for libraries to be a hub of circular economy activities, while also providing valuable learnings to promote the urgent need to adopt a more circular way of living more widely for the long-term benefit of us all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
The sounds of the 80s will soon be blasting through P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.
Everything you need to know for the 80s Live! show in Aberdeen
Suzanne Horne (left) and Jenny Williamson are looking forward to their new venture within Harvey Nichols. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Almondine owners 'thrilled' at upcoming Harvey Nichols opening
Aberdeen Foyer Community Hub at Drummers Corner in Peterhead.
Peterhead residents invited to attend life-saving naloxone training
Leighton Clarkson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Leighton Clarkson: Barry Robson can make me a better player at Aberdeen
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The Highland Cross will go ahead as initially planned after Highland Council stepped to resolve its transport woes. Picture shows; Buses provided by Highland Council for the Highland Cross. Inverness. Supplied by Highland Council Date; 15/06/2023
Council steps in to save Highland Cross event after bus cancellation left organisers contemplating…
CUPP bubble teas
Fancy a free bubble tea? Cupp to open a new shop in Aberdeen with…
Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin.
Minister calls for urgent action on grid for Scottish wind farms
The A835 Inverness to Ullapool road at the junction with the A832.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Garve