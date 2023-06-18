Aberdeen’s King George VI Bridge reopens following months of roadworks misery

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic on Aberdeen’s King George VI Bridge has returned back to normal following months of misery for motorists.

Drivers travelling to and from the south of Aberdeen had been faced with long queues for more than three months as workers carried out a £330,000 resurfacing project.

The project was launched on March 14 and was initially expected to be completed by mid June.

To manage the disruption, a one-way system was imposed on the B-listed structure – and another, in the opposite direction, on the Bridge of Dee.

This resulted in miles-long queues stretching from Union Square all the way to Garthdee.

Drivers had already been complaining of travel “nightmare” in Aberdeen as the nearby roadworks at North Esplanade West added even more pressure on traffic.

Council officials later pushed the opening date to the end of the month to do additional concrete repairs – prompting yet another three weeks of travel chaos in the city.

But earlier this week, city roads and infrastructure manager Doug Ritchie said the second phase of work was going faster than anticipated and the bridge should reopen fully on Tuesday.

It was good news for motorists today though, as most of the restrictions were lifted early.

Just one southbound lane of the King George VI Bridge remains coned off, with the rest of the bridge – and the Bridge of Dee – flowing freely once more.