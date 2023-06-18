‘Amorous’ peacock causes £2,500 damage to couple’s BMW

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Amorous’ peacock causes £2,500 damage to couple’s BMW

It is believed the peacock spotted its reflection in the paintwork and attacked - thinking it was love rival.

By Russell Blackstock
Collage: Left image shows Robyn King, wearing a flowery top, next to Andrew King, in a blue t-shirt, standing in front of their black BMW estate in a leafy hotel car park.
Andrew and Robyn King, from Banchory, are facing a £2,500 repair bill after a peacock attacked their car in a hotel car park. Image supplied: Robyn King

A Deeside couple are facing a £2,500 bill after their BMW was damaged by an amorous peacock in a hotel car park.

Andrew and Robyn King were attending a family wedding at the Roman Camp Hotel in Callander, near Stirling, when the bird attacked their vehicle, scratching and denting paintwork on the doors, roof, and boot.

The Banchory couple are now in talks with the country hotel over compensation.

The hotel keeps peacocks as an attraction for visitors and the birds are free to roam the gardens.

Mr King said he left the wedding reception to check on his black BMW estate after another guest said a bird was attacking cars in the grounds.

He was stunned when he found himself face to face with a young male peacock that was on the roof of his vehicle and pecking at the paintwork.

A black BMW estate with scratches down the driver side. There are also dents on the back passenger door.
Robyn and Andrew King were at a wedding when the peacock attacked their car – after thinking its own reflection in the paintwork was a love rival. Image supplied: Robyn King.

‘A Mexican stand-off’

“I couldn’t believe it when I ended up in a Mexican stand-off with the bird, which was pretty large and had no fear,” he told The Sunday Post. 

“Eventually I managed to shoo it off the roof but within seconds it would fly
back up and start again.

“I could see it must have been at it for hours because there was already significant damage to the doors. It was really going for it.”

Once he managed to shift the bird, he covered the car in blankets to prevent another attack.

The drilling engineer added: “I’d had a few drinks so I couldn’t move the car and as we were staying at the hotel overnight I didn’t want the ­peacock coming back and
causing further damage.”

Robyn and Andrew King, whose car was damaged by a peacock at a hotel. Image supplied: Robyn King.

Bird was trying to scare off rival

His wife, Robyn, said when they spoke to managers at the hotel, they were told the bird had likely seen its own reflection in the paintwork and, as it was mating season, it would have mistakenly thought it was a rival and was trying to see it off.

When the couple complained to hotel management they were told they would be reimbursed.

Mrs King said: “They said it would be covered by their insurance.

“But when we then got quotes of between £2,300 and £2,500 to fix the paintwork, we were told the insurance company had declined the claim because the policy didn’t cover damage caused by wild animals.”

Hotel owner Eric Brown said the company intends to reimburse the Kings for the damage, which happened in April, which has been confirmed in writing to the couple.

“We assumed our insurance would take care of it, but it turned out that this wasn’t the case,” Mr Brown said.

“The peacocks are an ­attraction for guests but we have now kept the bird responsibly fenced in.”

Peacocks have a reputation for such behaviour during mating season. Image: DCT Archives.

Has this happened before?

It is not the first time peacocks have caused significant damage to vehicles.

In 2015, peacocks in a Devon village caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after attacking cars by scratching and pecking at the paintwork.

And in April last year, the town of Corsham in Wiltshire was plagued by an amorous peacock that was attacking cars – thinking that its reflection was a love rival.

Meanwhile, in February, a peacock known as Toby damaged a BMW in Leicestershire after it picked a fight with its own reflection, causing hundreds of pounds of damage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: How big a void will Ross County's nine departing players leave in Malky…
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea
A performer at the Stonehaven Folk Festival
Stonehaven Folk Festival to bring the best of Scottish and Irish music to Aberdeenshire

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]