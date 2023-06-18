One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been airlifted to hospital after falling unwell at the beach area in Stonehaven.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) were called to a medical emergency outside the Waterfront Cafe at around 3pm today.

A helicopter was dispatched from the charity’s Aberdeen base immediately to assist emergency services with the incident.

Images on social media show the helicopter landing on the beach to transport the patient to hospital.

Police and ambulance crews also attended and the person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Their condition is currently unknown.