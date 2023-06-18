Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Soaking up the fun – and sun – at Aberdeen Highland Games 2023 Were you at Aberdeen's Highland Games? Check out our gallery to relive some of the fun at Hazlehead Park. Aberdeen Highland Games 2023 at Hazlehead Park. Elgin during the Tug of war. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Shona Gossip, Katherine Ferries and Kenny Elrick Share Gallery: Soaking up the fun – and sun – at Aberdeen Highland Games 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5857792/gallery-aberdeen-highland-games-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation