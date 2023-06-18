‘Fantastic way to spend the day’: Thousands turn out for Aberdeen’s Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over 10,000 people flocked to Aberdeen’s Highland Games to soak up some traditional fun in the sun this Father’s Day.

Despite the grey skies, the sun kept shining through providing a warm and jolly day for competitors and spectators alike at Hazlehead Park.

People of all ages revelled in the day as the sound of pipes, drums, and applause filled the city park.

Heavyweight competitors from across the country took to the main arena to show off their strength and resilience after months of gruelling training.

Crowds were also captivated by the tug o’ war, athletics, Highland dancing competitions, and mass pipe bands.

Families made the most of the funfair, family entertainment and free children’s activities – including the Critter Keeper.

Others enjoyed flitting between the stalls, browsing the wide offering from hand-carved wooden whisky tumblers to Harris tweed ornaments and sea-glass jewellery.

There was plenty of food and drink on offer too, with Aberdam, Smoke and Soul and Shorty’s ice cream keeping spectators full and content.

Family celebrations at the games

The day is a much-loved, fun-filled day out for all the family.

Jenny Thomson and Neil Milne were enjoying the day celebrating their daughter Hope’s first birthday as well as Father’s Day with a picnic at the games.

Miss Thomson said: “We came a bit later, it was around 2pm by the time we got here. We had a picnic and Paige won a really nice necklace in a lucky dip.

“They were on all the rides and they just came out of the Critter Keeper which was really good.”

Mr Milne added: “It’s been a fantastic way to spend the day.”

Perfect day for a group outing

Gordon Semple was also enjoying Father’s Day at the games with his sons, but he was also there with a group of people from DS Directions.

The service is for adults with disabilities and they managed to fundraise to take everyone out for the day.

Mr Semple said: “Everyone has had a good time, they don’t often get to go as a group so it was good to go all together.

“Due to Covid, we haven’t had the group together for a long time – this is technically our first day out with the group. We run a pool club every Wednesday night, but this is our first weekend visit to something.”

He laughed and added: “It’s Father’s Day and my boys made me pay for everything as usual. It’s nice to see everyone out and about, it’s a good crowd, and it’s nice to soak up a bit of the sun.”

His son Kieran said: “This is the second time I’ve been to this one, and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been really good, and like he said I got everything paid for me.”

‘Everyone is happy’ at the games

For masters student Leah Keating this was her first time experiencing the Highland games.

The 26-year-old from California has been trying to attend as many local events as possible to enjoy her limited time in Scotland.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve mostly been sitting here watching what is going on in the arena, but when I have walked around all the stalls and activities look like a lot of fun.

“I’ve been trying to look up local events like this so I can get as much as possible out of my experience since I’m only here for a year.”

This was also the first time Amhad Masadeh, 22, and Favah Alrawi, 32, watched the games.

Mr Masadeh said: “It’s absolutely amazing, the amount of energy and the games you can see. Everyone is happy and the weather is also helping.

“There is a game for everyone, you will find something that interests you here.”

Pups also enjoy as owners watch the spectacles

Richard Smith, who has attended the games many times before, was there with his cocker spaniel Zola.

He said they normally go for walks around the park and his pup was confused to see it had been taken over by the arena and so many other people, and dogs, there for the day.

But, Zola was happy enough getting plenty of pets from spectators as Mr Smith watched the heavies and enjoyed the pipe bands.

She was even treated to a frozen yoghurt from one of the stalls for dogs.

“It’s a fine day,” the 43-year-old said. “It’s fine it’s a bitty overcast now and again, but the sun keeps coming back.

“I just like going around, seeing the stalls and getting something to eat, Smoke and Soul was really good. And the pipe bands were smashing.”

The results

Track and athletics

100 Yards Race, 440 Yards Race, Long Jump and Triple Jump – Tony Daffurn

880 Yards Race – Thomas MacAskill

High Jump – Stewart Clark

Heavyweight

16lb stone – George Evans

22lb stone and tossing the caber – Vlad Tulacek

28lb weight for distance, RSHGA Scottish Championship 56lb weight over the bar – Sinclair Patience

16lb hammer and 22lb hammer – Kyle Randalls

Tug-o-War

Grampian Highland Games Association Tug-o-War – Moffat Builders

STOWA Tug-o-War – Elgin A

Highland Dancing

10 years and under – Harris Fraser

11-13 years – Eilidh Smith

14-16 years – Robyn Hall

17 years and over – Rachel Walker

Open Solo Piping

March and Strathspey / Reel – Kyle Howie

Jig / Hornpipe and Piobaireachd – Luke Kennedy

Junior Solo Piping

March and Strathspey / Reel – James Fraser

Jig / Hornpipe and Piobaireachd – Craig Mitchell

Bancon Homes Mascot Challenge

Archie Hearty Splasher