Bus lane fines to help cover costs of creating new Aberdeen nature haven around Denburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bus lane fines to help cover costs of creating new Aberdeen nature haven around Denburn

Aberdeen City Council plans to transform the 2.3km burn.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of what the Denburn could look following transformational work. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Cbec eco-engineering UK Ltd
An artist impression of what the Denburn could look following transformational work. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Cbec eco-engineering UK Ltd

Cash controversially gained from bus lane fines will go towards £2.1 million efforts to improve the unsightly Denburn in Aberdeen.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen City Council unveiled plans to transform the largely hidden watercourse.

The 2.3km burn flows from the Den of Maidencraig nature reserve to the King’s Gate area near Rubislaw Quarry.

As part of the project, the Denburn will be re-meandered to remove straight sections, giving it a more natural course.

Click and drag the sliders throughout this article to see before-and-after visions of the future of the Denburn

Work will also be carried out to improve biodiversity in the area and new paths will be formed – giving visitors the chance to enjoy a walk around the burn.

An update on the project was given to the city council’s net zero, environment and transport committee today.

And it emerged that some of the money the council has made from bus lane fines will be put towards the eco scheme.

How much will the Denburn project cost?

The “complex” project is made up of the path and burn restoration.

It is currently estimated to cost around £2.1 million to complete, but this could rise depending on the design and materials needed.

Sepa has now agreed to fund half of the costs needed for the burn works.

It has promised to pay £975,000 for the burn’s design and construction, as long as match funding can be secured by the council.

The local authority’s nature gurus have been working closely with Sepa to help design the exciting project.

Meanwhile, half of the cash needed for the path design and construction is expected to come from bus lane fines.

These have become a divisive issue in recent years, with many blasting the “unfair” penalties they have received for unwittingly breaking traffic rules around Union Street.

Transport partnership Nestrans has also agreed to give the other half of the money for the path.

While all of the money outlined for the path construction has been secured, half of the funds required for the works to the burn are still needed.

It is hoped the additional cash could come from private investment or other funding opportunities such as the Just Transition Fund.

‘We will have to cut our cloth to suit the funding that we get’

Councillor Sandra Macdonald welcomed the report but raised concerns about the additional funding.

Chief officer David Dunne assured her that work was ongoing to identify what the project could look like first, to get a better idea of what it would cost.

He said: “The initial scheme that was proposed had timber walkways and a series of longer-term high maintenance interventions.

“We are trying to limit those in the first instance and identify where we might find additional revenue streams.”

However he revealed that there was no timeline in place for getting the cash.

Mr Dunne added: “If we can get a higher capital allowance to do the work, we can put in the Rolls Royce of infrastructure.

“But until we get to that point, it’s a little bit difficult to see whether it’s going to be a dust or gravel path, or something more advanced.”

Mr Dunne went on to say that the project could be reduced or even scrapped if the cash can’t be found.

Students could help monitor nature around Denburn

Meanwhile, council officers revealed that they are looking at working with the James Hutton Institute to monitor the disruption to habitats around the burn.

It is hoped that some students could head out to the site carry out inspections before, during and after construction.

Further updates on the Denburn project will be given to the committee later this year.

Last month it emerged that cash from bus lane rulebreakers could also go towards LEZ cameras in Aberdeen:

£360,000 from bus lane fines could fund Aberdeen LEZ cameras

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]