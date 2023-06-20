Spectators of ‘every generation’ invited to celebrate personnel on Aberdeen’s Armed Forces Day

Spectators of all ages are expected to line Aberdeen’s streets to show their support at a parade celebrating the British Armed Forces.

The annual Armed Forces Day always brings out a huge crowd.

Massed pipes, drums and vintage military vehicles will join over 1,000 serving, veteran and cadet force personnel parading through the city centre.

This year’s parade takes place on July 1 – a week later than usual due to the European Pipe Band Championships this weekend.

At 11am, the procession will set off from Holburn junction and make its way down Union Street to the Castlegate.

An opportunity to pay tribute to ‘committed’ personnel

Despite the city’s parade being knocked back a week, the official Armed Forces Day will be marked by the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag on June 23.

Lord Provost David Cameron will raise the flag outside Marischal College at 10am.

Mr Cameron said: “Aberdeen’s Armed Forces Day parade provides an opportunity for spectators from every generation to pay tribute to, and thank, our British Armed Forces personnel for the commitment and hard work they undertake all year round for the benefit of our whole country.

“By raising the official Armed Forces Day flag on Friday June 23, the City of Aberdeen will pay tribute and respect to the national Armed Forces Day for more than a week, which is fitting for a city that is recognised as an Armed Forces Friendly City and is committed to the Armed Forces Covenant.”