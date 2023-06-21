Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters

The new duo's first show in the booth will be on Monday, June 26.

By Cameron Roy
Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 has announced its new breakfast show presenting lineup.

Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh will be heading up the new team from 6-10am, Monday to Friday.

Their first day in the booth will be on Monday next week.

Both presenters have experience with the early wake-up calls needed for the breakfast slot.

Claire, 37, studied music at Aberdeen University before eventually making her way onto Tay FM’s award-winning breakfast slot for the past four years.

Pete, 45, lives in Banchory and has previously appeared on Northsound’s breakfast slot.

Listeners at Original 106 have known change to the lineup has been coming after self-styled “mouthy Northern Irish bird” DJ Claire Stevenson signed off after seven years on the breakfast show in May.

The pair will be working for the first time together. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Craig Lumsden, who has been hosting the breakfast show for three years, will be moving to the 2-6pm afternoon slot.

Who are Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh?

Both Claire and Pete are keen to get stuck in, admitting they are feeling both “excited and nervous”.

Growing up on a dairy farm, Claire is a keen outdoorswoman and is looking forward to hearing about all things countryside.

She spends her time looking after her rehomed Golden Shephard guide dog, hiking and paddle boarding.

Listeners across the north-east will be tuning in to the new breakfast duo. Image: Natalie Hood.

Pete, has two children, three-year-old Jax and 16-week-old Emily.

But despite the young family, he said they are “both really good sleepers”, so with enough coffee, he will be able to manage the early mornings.

In his spare time, he can be found running ultra marathons – his longest run clocking in at an impressive 73 miles.

Both presenters know how to have a good time, when they were younger they spent time working on holiday resorts in Spain and Greece.

Original 106 listeners encouraged to get involved

They said they will be bringing an “energetic energy” to the show, admitting they have a “bit of a bizarre” personal life at times.

A big part of the show will be sharing their lives, but Pete is quick to point out that he is looking forward to getting to know the listeners the most.

“We have had a lot of experiences but you can expect us to throw it back to the listeners”, he said.

The pair hope to bring lots of laughs and energy to listeners’ mornings. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We want them to get involved too. We encourage people to be real.

“I just want to have as much fun as possible.”

The wildly popular competition segment Keep The Heid will be staying.

What will Claire and Pete bring to the Original 106 breakfast show?

Before joining the show, Claire and Pete crossed paths in the industry but it will be the first time the pair have presented together.

They have already had a few practice sessions in the studio amongst themselves to get ready for the opening day.

“Listeners can expect a lot of local chat, lots of laughs and all the fun,” said Claire.

Original 106 programme controller Craig Lumsden, said he is excited to announce his replacements.

“If you are not changing you are going backwards”, he said.

“I think the time is right for Original 106 to have a reinvigorated breakfast show, and these two are the perfect pair to take it to the next level.

“Although they will have to keep up my record of never having slept-in for three years!”

Listen to Original 106 digitally on its website or on 106fm.

