Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters

Original 106 has announced its new breakfast show presenting lineup.

Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh will be heading up the new team from 6-10am, Monday to Friday.

Their first day in the booth will be on Monday next week.

Both presenters have experience with the early wake-up calls needed for the breakfast slot.

Claire, 37, studied music at Aberdeen University before eventually making her way onto Tay FM’s award-winning breakfast slot for the past four years.

Pete, 45, lives in Banchory and has previously appeared on Northsound’s breakfast slot.

Listeners at Original 106 have known change to the lineup has been coming after self-styled “mouthy Northern Irish bird” DJ Claire Stevenson signed off after seven years on the breakfast show in May.

Craig Lumsden, who has been hosting the breakfast show for three years, will be moving to the 2-6pm afternoon slot.

Who are Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh?

Both Claire and Pete are keen to get stuck in, admitting they are feeling both “excited and nervous”.

Growing up on a dairy farm, Claire is a keen outdoorswoman and is looking forward to hearing about all things countryside.

She spends her time looking after her rehomed Golden Shephard guide dog, hiking and paddle boarding.

Pete, has two children, three-year-old Jax and 16-week-old Emily.

But despite the young family, he said they are “both really good sleepers”, so with enough coffee, he will be able to manage the early mornings.

In his spare time, he can be found running ultra marathons – his longest run clocking in at an impressive 73 miles.

Both presenters know how to have a good time, when they were younger they spent time working on holiday resorts in Spain and Greece.

Original 106 l isteners encouraged to get involved

They said they will be bringing an “energetic energy” to the show, admitting they have a “bit of a bizarre” personal life at times.

A big part of the show will be sharing their lives, but Pete is quick to point out that he is looking forward to getting to know the listeners the most.

“We have had a lot of experiences but you can expect us to throw it back to the listeners”, he said.

“We want them to get involved too. We encourage people to be real.

“I just want to have as much fun as possible.”

The wildly popular competition segment Keep The Heid will be staying.

What will Claire and Pete bring to the Original 106 breakfast show?

Before joining the show, Claire and Pete crossed paths in the industry but it will be the first time the pair have presented together.

They have already had a few practice sessions in the studio amongst themselves to get ready for the opening day.

“Listeners can expect a lot of local chat, lots of laughs and all the fun,” said Claire.

Original 106 programme controller Craig Lumsden, said he is excited to announce his replacements.

“If you are not changing you are going backwards”, he said.

“I think the time is right for Original 106 to have a reinvigorated breakfast show, and these two are the perfect pair to take it to the next level.

“Although they will have to keep up my record of never having slept-in for three years!”

Listen to Original 106 digitally on its website or on 106fm.