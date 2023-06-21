Concern grows for missing teenager believed to be in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information to trace a teenager who was last seen on Sunday night.

Jayden Wallace, 16, was last seen at 9.20pm on Sunday June 18 in the Aberdeen area.

He has links to both the Aberdeen and Renfrewshire areas.

Jayden is described as being 5ft 9ins tall.

He has a skinhead with fair/blonde colouring. He is of slim build.

— Police Scotland Aberdeenshire (@PSOSAbershire) June 20, 2023

He was last seen wearing a black Armani jumper with a crew neck, black jogging bottoms and a Icon baseball cap with black and red writing on the front.

Anyone with information regarding Jayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting PS-20230618-4423