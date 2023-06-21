Heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Drivers have been warned to take extra caution when travelling today, with thunderstorms and heavy showers forecast to batter the north-east.

The adverse weather is expected to hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray this afternoon with hail and lightning also likely to cause hazardous conditions.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for the area which will be in place until 6pm today.

While some places will remain in the clear, others could experience heavy and persistent rainfall of up to two inches (30mm) in just a few hours.

The Met Office has warned there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray or surface flooding.

Residents in north Aberdeenshire have already started to bear the brunt of the bad weather, with images on social media showing streets in Fraserburgh drowning in water.

Locals have shared the town’s Strichen Road, West Road, Buchan Road and Arisaig Drive have been flooded.

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

There is some risk urban areas could be affected by flooding from small watercourses, however, the main rivers are expected to remain in bank.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across parts of eastern Scotland, northeast England, south Wales and southwest England Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qH8d9MSzik — Met Office (@metoffice) June 21, 2023

Forecasters have advised those travelling that there could be delays to train and bus services, with trips taking longer than usual.

Residents have also been warned there is a chance there could be some damage to homes caused by lightning strikes and hail.

However, most of the showers and thunderstorms are expected to die out by late afternoon or early evening.