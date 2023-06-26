New technology being developed to help end disputes between neighbours in Aberdeen

Technology, including audio recordings, could be used to bring an end to disputes between neighbours in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council is developing a new way to for people to report anti-social behaviour by developing their own digital platform.

This will allow residents to report excessive noise complaints and for council staff to manage reports.

Work is already underway, with it hoped to be available later in the summer.

Last month, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart called on the local authority to look into whether technology – including recording on a phone app – could be used to record noisy neighbours.

Mr Stewart noted that noise recording apps have started to be used by a number of local authorities and housing associations in England, with other councils in Scotland also looking into doing something similar.

In an email to the former transport minister, Aberdeen City Council outlined some reservations and limitations about noise recording, however stated they are exploring the possibility of recording “noise” as part of their new platform.

‘Take a great toll on folk’

Mr Stewart said: “Anti-social behaviour and noise nuisances can take a great toll on folk and stop them being able to rest and relax in their own homes.

“I’m pleased that the council are looking at new ways to handle these issues, rolling out a new reporting tool and that they are exploring noise recording as part of that.

“Most folk now have phones that can record sound, so it’s right that the council should look into whether that can be helpful when dealing with noise complaints.

“It might not be a silver bullet, but it could still be helpful for the council to understand a situation and it could make a difference to folk suffering from anti-social behaviour.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.