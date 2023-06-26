New technology being developed to help end disputes between neighbours in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New technology being developed to help end disputes between neighbours in Aberdeen

It will allow residents to report excessive noise complaints and anti-social behaviour to Aberdeen City Council.

By Chris Cromar
Smashed window at block of flats.
Anti-social behaviour is a major issue in some areas of Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Technology, including audio recordings, could be used to bring an end to disputes between neighbours in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council is developing a new way to for people to report anti-social behaviour by developing their own digital platform.

This will allow residents to report excessive noise complaints and for council staff to manage reports.

Work is already underway, with it hoped to be available later in the summer.

Marischal College, Aberdeen.
The technology is being developed by Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Last month, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart called on the local authority to look into whether technology – including recording on a phone app – could be used to record noisy neighbours.

Mr Stewart noted that noise recording apps have started to be used by a number of local authorities and housing associations in England, with other councils in Scotland also looking into doing something similar.

In an email to the former transport minister, Aberdeen City Council outlined some reservations and limitations about noise recording, however stated they are exploring the possibility of recording “noise” as part of their new platform.

‘Take a great toll on folk’

Mr Stewart said: “Anti-social behaviour and noise nuisances can take a great toll on folk and stop them being able to rest and relax in their own homes.

“I’m pleased that the council are looking at new ways to handle these issues, rolling out a new reporting tool and that they are exploring noise recording as part of that.

Kevin Stewart MSP standing at a podium.
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Most folk now have phones that can record sound, so it’s right that the council should look into whether that can be helpful when dealing with noise complaints.

“It might not be a silver bullet, but it could still be helpful for the council to understand a situation and it could make a difference to folk suffering from anti-social behaviour.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

More from Press and Journal

Tritech has praised work carried out by the rescue mission team. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire firm whose tech found Titanic sub praises work of rescue team
Cullen Primary School pupils.
Cullen Primary School pupils raise £1,800 by taking on marathon challenge
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
'He had an incredible knack of making you feel ten feet tall'. Aberdeen chief…
NDT Manager, Martin Longmuir and Managing Director, Stephen Taylor. Image: AquaTerra Group
Aberdeenshire engineering firm drills down to double sales to £14m
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.
Steve Clarke 'proud' to follow in footsteps of former Scotland manager Craig Brown
whisky festival in elgin.
Calling all whisky lovers! Distilled whisky festival returns to Elgin this September
Police spotted at Aberdeen high rise Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man's body found in Aberdeen high rise flat as person arrested
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock (10370215ag) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen. former scotland manager Craig Brown Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership football, Scotland, UK - 24 Aug 2019
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pays tribute to friend, mentor and confidante Craig Brown
Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup of the World Cup in 1998. Image: PA.
A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown
SRUC vet Tim Geraghty talks through some of the key points about selecting and managing replacement heifers.
Looking to the future at Sauchentree