‘I’m not killing him … but I’m about to’: Man jailed after vicious bedroom beating of ex’s new man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I’m not killing him … but I’m about to’: Man jailed after vicious bedroom beating of ex’s new man

Michael Donoghue, 36, punched, kicked, choked and bit his victim after bursting into the bedroom.

By David McPhee
Michael Donoghue brutally attacked a man as he lay in bed. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Michael Donoghue brutally attacked a man as he lay in bed. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

A man has been jailed after he barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home and brutally assaulted her new partner.

Michael Donoghue was drinking with the couple only hours before he stormed into the Aberdeen flat, dragged the man out of bed and launched his brutal attack.

As his former partner pleaded with Donoghue to stop and warned him he was going to kill the man, he replied: “I’m not killing him – but I’m about to.”

Donoghue, 36, repeatedly punched, kicked and bit the man to such a degree he had to be taken to hospital.

Woman feared for new partner’s life

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on the evening prior to the assault, Donoghue had been drinking with the couple at his home without incident.

However, the following morning at around 9.30am Donoghue appeared at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Cairncry Road, where he burst into the flat and began repeatedly punching her new partner as he lay in bed.

“He repeatedly punched him to the head and body while variously shouting at him to get out,” Mr Ballock said.

“The accused grabbed the complainer and dragged him out of the bed and onto the floor where he again repeatedly punched him to the head and body and bit him to the back of the neck.

“He then seized him by his throat, pinching his windpipe and restricting his breathing for around 30 seconds.”

As his former partner pleaded with Donoghue to stop and suggested he was going to kill him, Donoghue replied: “I’m not killing him – but I’m about to.”

Donoghue was ordered to leave and kicked the man on the way out the door, before returning once more and demanding the man “pack his bags and leave”.

As a result of the attack, the victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have a number of scratches and red marks on his face and neck, including around his windpipe.

Police later found Donoghue sleeping rough close to Aberdeen city centre and realised there he was in breach of his bail conditions and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Donoghue pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and an additional charge of breaching his bail conditions.

‘This is a serious assault’

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that the relationship between Donoghue and his former partner had been “a bit on and off” and that was the reason for his “loss of control”.

“He has had issues with alcohol and drugs, but particularly alcohol, and that has resulted in him losing his composure here,” he said.

“Mr Donoghue recognises that a custodial sentence is a significant risk because this is a serious assault.”

Sheriff Morah McLaughlin told Donoghue that, due to his previous record for offending, she was “not persuaded that a community disposal was appropriate” in this case.

“This was a serious matter and it was committed in breach of your bail order and curfew,” she added.

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Donoghue, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 16 months in prison, backdated to February 15 this year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Press and Journal

Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises 'remarkable' Scotland record
Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie. Image Kath Flannery DCT media
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper 'heartbroken' at death of friend Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to 'wonderful man' and close friend Craig Brown
A830 roadworks at Fort William.
Late night delays possible as roadworks begin on A830 at Fort William
Billy Dodds celebrates after netting for Scotland against Belgium. He scored both goals in a 2-2 draw in this World Cup qualifier in 2001.
Scotland boss Craig Brown kept us on our toes ahead of Estonia no-show, says…
An Aberdeen support worker has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council register. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen support worker struck off after sexual assault on colleague
New care home plans move forward.
New multi-million-pound care home in Elgin gets first step of planning approved
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart, left, and new signing Matthew Petermann. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart happy with transfer dealings after landing Matthew Petermann
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaking at the recent SNP independence convention at Caird Hall in Dundee (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Chris Deerin: After a generation of SNP incompetence, accountability is desperately needed
Interim Elgin City chairwoman Isla Benzie is determined to work with manager Ross Draper to help deliver a winning team in League Two next season.
Promotion is name of game for Elgin City, says determined chairwoman Isla Benzie