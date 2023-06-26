New multi-million-pound care home in Elgin gets first step of planning approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

New multi-million-pound care home in Elgin gets first step of planning approved

Parklands will still need to answer questions about trees, squirrels and noise.

By Sean McAngus
New care home plans move forward.

Plans for a multi-million pound new Elgin care home has had planning in principle approved.

Last year, we revealed Parklands Care Homes was seeking the decision for a new care home on a gateway site next to the A96.

The proposal is for a 40-bed, two-storey care home with secure landscaped gardens on vacant ground to the west of the Eight Acres Hotel on Morriston Road.

There had been three objections lodged.

But now, the new care home can move forward after councillors rubber stamped the application in the planning committee.

Site earmarked for new care home.

Reaction to the new care home

The new care home is expected to provide dozens of jobs for the area and boost the local supply chain.

It will become Parklands’ sixth Moray care home. It currently has homes in Aberlour, Keith and three in Buckie.

There will be ample parking for staff and visitors and a biomass facility would provide renewable energy.

Elgin councillor Sandy Keith agreed the recommendation to move forward the proposal.

But he was keen to see more details to address concerns from neighbours in the  comprehensive plan.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What are the concerns?

One objector has lived in a house next to the Eight Acres Hotel since 1999 and
has been subject to noise from vehicles servicing the hotel.

They think this care home proposal will exacerbate this.

Another said the trees bounding the houses to the north are resident to red squirrels and should not be felled.

It comes as a group of trees and bushes next to the function suite of the hotel would be removed to accommodate this new care home.

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When will construction start?

A Parklands Care Homes spokesman said they welcomed the approval but there is still work to be done.

He added: “We welcome the decision by Moray Council to grant planning consent in principle for our proposed care home in Elgin.

“Clearly, there is still much work to do to develop a comprehensive plan for the site and this will take some time.

“With inflation and interest rates at very high levels, it will be prudent also to wait for more stability in the economy before progressing to the construction phase.

“This decision is nevertheless an important first step towards the delivery of a much needed state of the art care facility for Elgin.”

All the latest Moray planning news

