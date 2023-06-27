Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police

Finn Mackie launched himself from the first-floor flat and was found lying on the ground in agony.

By David McPhee
Finn Mackie jumped out of a first-floor window to avoid police. Image: DC Thomson.
A drug dealer who jumped from a first-floor window to escape a police raid broke his back in the plunge.

Finn Mackie, 22, launched himself from the living room window as the police arrived at the property and found various drug paraphernalia lying around.

When officers looked out the open window they found him lying on the ground below with a number of broken bones.

Various bags containing heroin and crack cocaine were found strewn on the ground around him, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Mackie jumped from window

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that at around 11am on November 7 2020 police attended at the home on Gillespie Crescent, Aberdeen, to help the householder gain entry to the property.

Upon getting inside, officers found Mackie and a co-accused in the living room before Mackie suddenly exited the flat through the window.

“Scales, clingfilm and an HTC phone were found on open display on the living room table, while other drugs paraphernalia, such as spoons, needles and plastic wraps were also found,” Mr Ballock said.

The officers then looked out of the window and found Mackie lying on the ground below in apparent pain.

A wrapped cylinder and blue self-seal bags containing brown and white substances were found on the ground near Mackie.

Mackie was also found to be in possession of a black duffel bag that contained two phones and £208 in cash.

The drugs were assessed and found to be heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £960.

Mackie pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of heroin and admitted a further charge of supplying cocaine.

After jumping from the window, Mackie suffered a broken wrist and two fractured vertebrae in his spine.

Gillespie Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett told the court that his client had admitted “serious offences” and was “lucky not to have sustained more serious injuries”.

“He’s acutely aware he could have hurt himself for life,” Mr Barnett said.

“Mr Mackie came to be involved in these offences from his own drug use and he describes himself as being young and stupid at the time – and indeed he was a young 20-year-old.

“He’s still a young man but in recent times he has made efforts to better himself.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Mackie that, ordinarily, someone caught dealing Class A drugs would be facing a long prison sentence but that due to his young age government guidelines advise taking a non-custodial approach, where available.

“This is not high-level drug dealing and you were only 20, which falls right within the guidelines,” she said.

Sheriff McLaughlin made Mackie, of Auchmill Road, Aberdeen, subject to a restriction of liberty order and an electronic tag for six months.

She also ordered that he be subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

