Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police

A drug dealer who jumped from a first-floor window to escape a police raid broke his back in the plunge.

Finn Mackie, 22, launched himself from the living room window as the police arrived at the property and found various drug paraphernalia lying around.

When officers looked out the open window they found him lying on the ground below with a number of broken bones.

Various bags containing heroin and crack cocaine were found strewn on the ground around him, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Mackie jumped from window

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that at around 11am on November 7 2020 police attended at the home on Gillespie Crescent, Aberdeen, to help the householder gain entry to the property.

Upon getting inside, officers found Mackie and a co-accused in the living room before Mackie suddenly exited the flat through the window.

“Scales, clingfilm and an HTC phone were found on open display on the living room table, while other drugs paraphernalia, such as spoons, needles and plastic wraps were also found,” Mr Ballock said.

The officers then looked out of the window and found Mackie lying on the ground below in apparent pain.

A wrapped cylinder and blue self-seal bags containing brown and white substances were found on the ground near Mackie.

Mackie was also found to be in possession of a black duffel bag that contained two phones and £208 in cash.

The drugs were assessed and found to be heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £960.

Mackie pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of heroin and admitted a further charge of supplying cocaine.

After jumping from the window, Mackie suffered a broken wrist and two fractured vertebrae in his spine.

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett told the court that his client had admitted “serious offences” and was “lucky not to have sustained more serious injuries”.

“He’s acutely aware he could have hurt himself for life,” Mr Barnett said.

“Mr Mackie came to be involved in these offences from his own drug use and he describes himself as being young and stupid at the time – and indeed he was a young 20-year-old.

“He’s still a young man but in recent times he has made efforts to better himself.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Mackie that, ordinarily, someone caught dealing Class A drugs would be facing a long prison sentence but that due to his young age government guidelines advise taking a non-custodial approach, where available.

“This is not high-level drug dealing and you were only 20, which falls right within the guidelines,” she said.

Sheriff McLaughlin made Mackie, of Auchmill Road, Aberdeen, subject to a restriction of liberty order and an electronic tag for six months.

She also ordered that he be subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.