Prince William in Aberdeen as part of campaign to end homelessness

Prince William is in Aberdeen today as part of his campaign to end homelessness in the UK within five years.
The Prince of Wales – officially the Duke of Strathearn in Scotland – is visiting Tillydrone Community Campus for his only engagement north of the border as part of the launch of the Homewards project.
The visit aims to spotlight how co-located and joined up community support services can improve early intervention and prevent homelessness.
Today we are incredibly proud to unveil #Homewards – a UK-wide programme to end homelessness, launched alongside The Royal Foundation @HomewardsUK pic.twitter.com/4sybTg9Faz
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 26, 2023
William will get a tour of the campus and see a number of activities, including cooking
classes, NHS services and nursery sessions for young children.
Opened in August 2019 at a cost of £6 million, Tillydrone Community Campus offers a range of different services, including community organisations such as The Lighthouse outreach project.
In November last year, social enterprise Rosie opened a cafe in the campus, which is located on Hayton Road.
Yesterday, the prince launched the campaign in Lambeth before visiting facilities in Bournemouth and Newport.
More to follow.