Aberdeen Sports Village to cut jobs due to rising utility costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sports Village to cut jobs due to rising utility costs

Staff were informed of the proposed redundancies via email on Thursday.

By Ellie Milne
Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village were informed of the proposed redundancies on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village were informed of the proposed redundancies on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village have been informed their jobs are at risk because of rising costs.

Those who work at the centre received an email on Thursday notifying them of planned redundancies.

The reason behind the move is because of the challenging rise in utility costs, with heat, electricity and water charges surging more than 100% since April.

The company has estimated bills could reach £1.65 million this year.

In a letter seen by the Press and Journal, the chief executive shared plans to cut the equivalent of 14 full-time jobs.

Voluntary redundancy is being offered until July 5 and from then further details of roles at risk will be shared with employees.

The pool at Aberdeen Sports Village’s aquatic centre. Image: DC Thomson.

‘A tough decision’

The letter, dated June 22, states: “As it stands, there is a requirement to reduce staffing head count by removing approximately 14 full-time equivalent positions from the staffing establishment, inclusive of any voluntary redundancies.

“What makes this announcement all the more difficult is that Aberdeen Sports Village continues to perform at a high level and in many ways, is doing better than ever, but the business case for this change is compelling and there is no going around it.

“If we were to do nothing and not change, the company would fail so as tough as this decision is, Aberdeen Sports Village must return to be a sustainable and viable company.”

Aberdeen Sports Village, owned by the council and Aberdeen University, first opened in 2009 with the aquatics centre added in early 2014.

Staff work throughout the facility, including the gym, indoor football pitches, athletic tracks and swimming pools.

Meetings were previously held with staff to inform them of changes to operations with “every area of the business” being subject to review.

The proposed redundancies have been described as the first of “significant changes” which must be made.

Aberdeen Sports Village has been contacted for comment.

More from Press and Journal

power lines
More than 1,000 households affected by power outage in Cruden Bay and Longhaven
Veterans take part in the Armed Forces Day parade on Union Street
All of the road closures for Aberdeen's Armed Forces Day parade
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Youths set about man at Highland seaside beauty spot
Goalkeeper Jamie Langfield was at Aberdeen from 2005 until 2015.
Craig Brown wrote to all Aberdeen players when he stepped down as boss, says…
Union Terrace Gardens, with workers laying the turf.
Union Terrace Gardens turf 'will not be ready' for another six weeks
The base of a hot tub with black sticking plaster on it.
More landlubbers than hot tubbers as UFO seen in seas at Dunnet Bay
Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises 'remarkable' Scotland record
Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie. Image Kath Flannery DCT media
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper 'heartbroken' at death of friend Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to 'wonderful man' and close friend Craig Brown
A830 roadworks at Fort William.
Late night delays possible as roadworks begin on A830 at Fort William