Aberdeen’s King George VI Bridge to be closed overnight following months of repairs

Motorists are warned to expect overnight disruption as Aberdeen’s King George VI Bridge will partially close overnight for “final works”.

Drivers travelling to and from the south of Aberdeen faced long queues and mounting frustration for more than three months as workers carried out the £330,000 resurfacing project.

The project launched on March 14 and was expected to be completed by June 20.

Restrictions eased earlier than anticipated and almost all lanes were reopened by June 18.

However, the northbound lanes between Riverside Drive and Great Southern Road were closed last night – and will be closed again today from 7pm.

Traffic chaos explained

Roads in the south of Aberdeen were congested because of the simultaneous works on the King George VI bridge and South College Street.

The situation resulted in huge tailbacks and traffic jams around Garthee, Duthie Park, Kincorth and Riverside Drive.

However, the contractors required are in short supply in the UK, and only two expressed an interest – forcing Aberdeen City Council to work to their schedule.

To manage the disruption, council bosses imposed a one-way system on the B-listed structure – and another, in the opposite direction, on the Bridge of Dee.

The lanes were switched halfway through the project, adding to the confusion of drivers who had just begun to navigate the queues.

Why is King George VI Bridge closing again?

While the crossing has been running as normal for just over a week, the northbound lanes were closed overnight for the final works to be carried out.

The lanes will be closed again from 7pm until 5.50am while workers finish resurfacing and waterproofing the bridge.

The closure was announced on Facebook yesterday afternoon.

The council post reads: “A reminder that King George VI bridge north-bound lanes are to have an overnight closure tonight and tomorrow night.

“They are to be closed between Riverside Drive and Great Southern Road from 7pm to 5.50am while the final works are carried out to resurface and waterproof the bridge.

“The south-bound lanes will remain open. We apologise for any inconvenience.”