O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption

Dozens of O2 customers in Aberdeen have been left unable to send or receive text messages due to unstable phone signal.

The company said they are aware of a fault on one of the phone masts, located in the Rosemount and Berryden areas.

It appears residents are not experiencing any issues with using mobile data or making phone calls.

However, a number of people reported they have not been able to receive or send any text messages since about noon today.

O2 posted on their website they are already on the case and engineers are trying to repair the damage.

There is no indication, however, when the problem is expected to be fixed.

They said: “Looks like a nearby phone mast isn’t working as it should, sorry.

“Our engineers will be on the case already, and your service might come and go until we fix it.”