Nairn umpire escaped death by ‘a few inches’ after Aberdeen lightning strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nairn umpire escaped death by ‘a few inches’ after Aberdeen lightning strike

'Cricket is still a  dangerous game whichever way you look at it.'

By Jack Nixon
Kim Neill is a driving force in north cricket. She was inches away from a lightning strike on Saturday at a match in Mannofield.
Kim Neill was almost struck by lightning at an Aberdeen cricket ground. Image: Supplied.

A respected and popular north east cricket umpire narrowly missed being killed by lightning at a cricket ground in Aberdeen.

During a pitch inspection, before a national league game on Saturday, Kim Neill from Nairn was only a few inches away from a lightning strike.

The 59-year-old was on the square at Mannofield, prior to the game between Aberdeenshire and 2nd Forfarshire, when she saw a flash of lightning coming towards her..

Mrs Neill described her ordeal as the worst experience of her life.

She said: “It was absolutely terrifying, and like nothing I have ever seen in my native South Africa or since coming to live in Scotland.

“I saw this flash coming towards me but narrowly missing me before hitting the clubhouse.”

Mannofield Cricket Ground on a finer day. Image: Supplied

Mrs Neil is the mother of Adrian Neill, a Scotland cricket star, currently on duty with the national team in Zimbabwe on world cup qualifying business.

“I attempted to warn my fellow umpire John Campbell, obviously too late, but it was really scary.

“I came off the pitch with my hair standing on end, I suppose as a result of the static in the air, but then it could have been sheer fright,” she said.

She admitted it was a great relief to meet up with her husband Magnus who was on umpire duty at Countesswells.

Mr Neill said: “Despite her scare, she came up to my game where she helped make a decision about the suitability of the pitch at Countesswells. It takes more than lightning to knock her out her stride.

“I am just pleased she is okay and hopefully fit for the rest of the season.”said Mr Neill.

Aberdeenshire cricket captain David Gamblen said:”I was in the dressing room when I heard this enormous bang.

“I am just relieved Mrs Neill was not injured.

“Cricket is still a  dangerous game whichever way you look at it.”

Fellow umpire John Campbell praised the courage of his colleague.

He said:”In the event, both games were called off. But had ours gone ahead, Kim would have happily continued to officiate.

“Who says  women are weaker sex?”

Jack Mitchell, the captain of Huntly who were denied a game because of the water on the pitch, certainly hopes so.

“Kim is a key player in the local game. I am just relieved she was not injured,” he said

Is a lightning strike a rare occurrence?

Over the years lightning has been a regular feature in sport with in some instances death being an outcome.

The best known being the death of Scotland soccer star John White who was struck by lightning in the early 1960’s when playing golf.

 

More from Press and Journal

CR0043647 Callum Law story, Fraserburgh. Friendly between Fraserburgh and Celtic, 53 years on from the sides' last meeting following the 1970 Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster, this time again raising funds for the local lifeboat. Members of the RNLI make their way onto the pitch. Saturday 1 July 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh do themselves proud against Celtic in poignant friendly
Nairn County defender Ross Tokely was involved in an off-the-ball incident in the friendly against the Western Isles.
Watch moment Ross Tokely punches opponent in Nairn County friendly in Stornoway
Rag n'Bone Man has cancelled his gig in Inverness tonight.
Rag n' Bone Man cancels major gig in Inverness at 11th hour
Kal, Bridget and Harold at Scottish SPCA.
Meet north-east pets Kal, Bridget and Harold who are looking for new homes
The team, pictured here training on Loch Ness, will take on Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in December. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Ex-forces Highlanders train for 3,000 mile Atlantic crossing to aid mental health causes
Six French chefs and a catering supplier's head of gastronomy at The Macallan Distillery on Speyside.
North-east food and drink 'magnifique' for top French chefs
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
At Pittodrie, fans with dementia rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. David Bremner is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Drink-driving teen had 'one drink' after college then ploughed into another car
Looking down to Plockton on the south side of Loch Carron, from a heather covered hillside above the village. Supplied by Highland Coast Hotels
My first trip to the Highlands showcased everything Scotland has to offer
Exams are a stressful part of school life, but they do provide lessons for adulthood.
Should school exams be scrapped? An Aberdeen professor and Peterhead businessman give their views