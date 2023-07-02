Friendly round up: Kieran Shanks nets twice as Peterhead win at Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friendly round up: Kieran Shanks nets twice as Peterhead win at Banks o’ Dee

Various sides from across the north were in pre-season action at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (left) is congratulated after scoring at Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (left) is congratulated after scoring at Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Peterhead picked up their first win of pre-season as they beat Highland League side Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park on Sunday.

Kieran Shanks scored twice in the first half to give his side a 2-0 victory.

Shanks put the Blue Toon ahead midway through the first half when he converted Robert Ward’s ball across goal from close range.

The Peterhead striker doubled his side’s lead 10 minutes before the interval when he headed home Jordon Brown’s cross.

Kieran Shanks scores for Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A raft of changes followed for the second half and as a result there was no further scoring.

Thoirs celebrates testimonial with a win

Huntly beat Elgin City 2-0 in Alex Thoirs’ testimonial at Christie Park on Saturday.

The defender was being recognised after 12 years of service to the Black and Golds with Brodie Allen and a trialist scoring as the Breedon Highland League side got the better of their League Two opponents.

Alex Thoirs, left, celebrated his testimonial with Huntly defeating Elgin City. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Brechin City made former St Johnstone midfielder Spencer Moreland their fifth summer signing prior to their friendly with Dundee at Glebe Park.

The 19-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the Hedgemen and started their game against Dee, which they lost 5-1.

Scott Tiffoney (two), Max Anderson, trialist Jacob Jones and Finlay Allan were on target for the Premiership side with Ewan Loudon netting for the Highland League champions.

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle thrashed Maud 12-1 at Victoria Park.

Scott Adams bagged four goals in the first half for the Jags, Kyle MacLeod did likewise in the second period, with Lyall Keir grabbing a hat-trick and Jack MacIver also scoring.

Kyle MacLeod scored four times for Buckie against Maud

Clachnacuddin defeated North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness 5-0 at King George V Park, Fortrose thanks to two own goals and strikes from James Anderson, Connor Bunce and Lewis Mitchell.

Deveronvale won 4-2 against Islavale at Princess Royal Park. Dane Ballard bagged a brace with Harry Noble and Jack Mitchell also scoring for the Banffers, Noel Scott and Liam Wood netted for the Junior side.

Formartine United lost 3-0 to Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium with Kyle Connell, Fraser Fyvie and Angus Grant scoring for the Aberdeen outfit.

Nairn County won 3-1 against the Western Isles Island Games Association side in Stornoway courtesy of two goals from Scott Davidson and one from Tyler Eadie. Micheil Russell Smith scored for the Islanders.

Strathspey Thistle prevailed 2-1 against Nairn St Ninian at Seafield Park.

Jude Fraser and Ross Peters netted for the Highland League side either side of Kyle MacDonald’s goal for Saints.

A goal after two minutes from Ewan Clark gave Turriff United a 1-0 win against Stonehaven at Glenury Park.

Lossie duo sign

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth defender Fergus Edwards has signed a new two-year deal with the Coasters having missed last season.

The Grant Park club have also secured midfielder Ryan Farquhar on an extended contract until the summer of 2026.

