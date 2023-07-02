Friendly round up: Kieran Shanks nets twice as Peterhead win at Banks o’ Dee

Peterhead picked up their first win of pre-season as they beat Highland League side Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park on Sunday.

Kieran Shanks scored twice in the first half to give his side a 2-0 victory.

Shanks put the Blue Toon ahead midway through the first half when he converted Robert Ward’s ball across goal from close range.

The Peterhead striker doubled his side’s lead 10 minutes before the interval when he headed home Jordon Brown’s cross.

A raft of changes followed for the second half and as a result there was no further scoring.

Thoirs celebrates testimonial with a win

Huntly beat Elgin City 2-0 in Alex Thoirs’ testimonial at Christie Park on Saturday.

The defender was being recognised after 12 years of service to the Black and Golds with Brodie Allen and a trialist scoring as the Breedon Highland League side got the better of their League Two opponents.

Brechin City made former St Johnstone midfielder Spencer Moreland their fifth summer signing prior to their friendly with Dundee at Glebe Park.

The 19-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the Hedgemen and started their game against Dee, which they lost 5-1.

Scott Tiffoney (two), Max Anderson, trialist Jacob Jones and Finlay Allan were on target for the Premiership side with Ewan Loudon netting for the Highland League champions.

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle thrashed Maud 12-1 at Victoria Park.

Scott Adams bagged four goals in the first half for the Jags, Kyle MacLeod did likewise in the second period, with Lyall Keir grabbing a hat-trick and Jack MacIver also scoring.

Clachnacuddin defeated North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness 5-0 at King George V Park, Fortrose thanks to two own goals and strikes from James Anderson, Connor Bunce and Lewis Mitchell.

Deveronvale won 4-2 against Islavale at Princess Royal Park. Dane Ballard bagged a brace with Harry Noble and Jack Mitchell also scoring for the Banffers, Noel Scott and Liam Wood netted for the Junior side.

Formartine United lost 3-0 to Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium with Kyle Connell, Fraser Fyvie and Angus Grant scoring for the Aberdeen outfit.

Nairn County won 3-1 against the Western Isles Island Games Association side in Stornoway courtesy of two goals from Scott Davidson and one from Tyler Eadie. Micheil Russell Smith scored for the Islanders.

Strathspey Thistle prevailed 2-1 against Nairn St Ninian at Seafield Park.

Jude Fraser and Ross Peters netted for the Highland League side either side of Kyle MacDonald’s goal for Saints.

A goal after two minutes from Ewan Clark gave Turriff United a 1-0 win against Stonehaven at Glenury Park.

Lossie duo sign

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth defender Fergus Edwards has signed a new two-year deal with the Coasters having missed last season.

The Grant Park club have also secured midfielder Ryan Farquhar on an extended contract until the summer of 2026.