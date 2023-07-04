‘Luxury’ Sandhaven eco glamping pod to feature on Channel 4’s Britain’s Best Beach Huts

A ‘luxury’ glamping eco pod in Aberdeenshire will star on Channel 4 TV show Britain’s Best Beach Huts next week.

Seafront Cottages at Pitullie near Sandhaven, which is owned by Susan Emmison and has been running since 2015, will be on the show at 8pm on Thursday July 13.

The property design series, which kicked-off last week, sees The Repair Shop craftsman Jay Blades and interior designer Laura Jackson hunt for the most unexpected gems across Britain’s coastline.

Each week they battle it out to see who can find the ultimate beach hut on a specific theme, from 1940s time capsules to double-decker luxury.

Mrs Emmison is helped by her mum Isobel Gregory to run the eco pod Door to the Shore and a 1600s fisherman’s cottage Pew with a View.

The former will feature on the third episode, which was filmed late last year and focuses on beach huts of the 21st century.

Sleeping two, the “luxury” pod in the style of an upturned boat made of larch wood sits just two yards from the North Sea.

Modern amenities include underfloor heating, a wet room and a small kitchenette, as well as Wi-Fi, an iPhone docking station and wireless phone charger, along with a TV and surround sound system.

To add to its luxury, there is a fire pit outside, which is described as being the “perfect place” to roast some marshmallows below the Northern Lights.

Thought it was a scam

Speaking to The P&J, Mrs Emmison said she first thought it was a scam when approached by the programme’s producers.

The owner or her mother do not watch TV, so had “absolutely no idea at all” who Jay Blades was, although both were impressed by him.

Despite his fame, Mrs Emmison said there were “no airs of graces” about him, adding: “When he came back and had his afternoon lunch with us back at my cottage, we had a really good chat and what a genuinely lovely, humble man he is.”

Being on Britain’s Best Beach Huts will benefit Mrs Emmison’s business, however, due to being booked “back-to-back”, she is more excited about the Buchan coast getting showcased to a national audience, with Sandhaven harbour and Rosehearty also being filmed.

She said: “It’s super to get some exposure in this neck of the woods. By getting national coverage, hopefully people around the country will see what a beautiful part of the world this is.”

Having both been interviewed, there is a strong possibility that the mother and daughter duo will be make an appearance when the show airs next week.

And despite not being TV buffs, they will certainly be tuning in.

Last week, Blades was in Cullen filming for BBC show Touring Toolshed.