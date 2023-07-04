‘Luxury’ Sandhaven eco glamping pod to feature on Channel 4’s Britain’s Best Beach Huts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Luxury’ Sandhaven eco glamping pod to feature on Channel 4’s Britain’s Best Beach Huts

The show started last week and is hosted by The Repair Shop craftsman Jay Blades.

By Chris Cromar
Jay Blades sitting down outside a beach hut.
Jay Blades outside the Door to the Shore glamping eco pod for Channel 4's Britain's Best Beach Huts. Image: Seafront Cottages.

A ‘luxury’ glamping eco pod in Aberdeenshire will star on Channel 4 TV show Britain’s Best Beach Huts next week.

Seafront Cottages at Pitullie near Sandhaven, which is owned by Susan Emmison and has been running since 2015, will be on the show at 8pm on Thursday July 13.

The property design series, which kicked-off last week, sees The Repair Shop craftsman Jay Blades and interior designer Laura Jackson hunt for the most unexpected gems across Britain’s coastline.

Britain's Best Beach Huts' Jay Blades stands with Isobel Gregory with the Sandhaven shore in the background.
Jay Blades with Isobel Gregory, who helps her daughter run the business. Image: Seafront Cottages.

Each week they battle it out to see who can find the ultimate beach hut on a specific theme, from 1940s time capsules to double-decker luxury.

Mrs Emmison is helped by her mum Isobel Gregory to run the eco pod Door to the Shore and a 1600s fisherman’s cottage Pew with a View.

The former will feature on the third episode, which was filmed late last year and focuses on beach huts of the 21st century.

A beach hut with the sea in the background.
Door to the Shore will feature in Britain’s Best Beach Huts. Image: Seafront Cottages.

Sleeping two, the “luxury” pod in the style of an upturned boat made of larch wood sits just two yards from the North Sea.

Modern amenities include underfloor heating, a wet room and a small kitchenette, as well as Wi-Fi, an iPhone docking station and wireless phone charger, along with a TV and surround sound system.

To add to its luxury, there is a fire pit outside, which is described as being the “perfect place” to roast some marshmallows below the Northern Lights.

Thought it was a scam

Speaking to The P&J, Mrs Emmison said she first thought it was a scam when approached by the programme’s producers.

The owner or her mother do not watch TV, so had “absolutely no idea at all” who Jay Blades was, although both were impressed by him.

Despite his fame, Mrs Emmison said there were “no airs of graces” about him, adding: “When he came back and had his afternoon lunch with us back at my cottage, we had a really good chat and what a genuinely lovely, humble man he is.”

Britain's Best Beach Huts presenter Jay Blades sitting on a bench in a Sandhaven glamping pod.
Jay Blades in the Door to the Shore pod. Image: Seafront Cottages.

Being on Britain’s Best Beach Huts will benefit Mrs Emmison’s business, however, due to being booked “back-to-back”, she is more excited about the Buchan coast getting showcased to a national audience, with Sandhaven harbour and Rosehearty also being filmed.

She said: “It’s super to get some exposure in this neck of the woods. By getting national coverage, hopefully people around the country will see what a beautiful part of the world this is.”

One fisherman standing on a boat, another standing on the rocks, with one sitting on them.
Local fishermen Michael and Gibby McDonnell at Sandhaven harbour. Image: Seafront Cottages.

Having both been interviewed, there is a strong possibility that the mother and daughter duo will be make an appearance when the show airs next week.

And despite not being TV buffs, they will certainly be tuning in.

Last week, Blades was in Cullen filming for BBC show Touring Toolshed.

