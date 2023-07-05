Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen’s Union Square forced to close due to antisocial youths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen’s Union Square forced to close due to antisocial youths

Some of the shocking behaviour reported included youths throwing firecrackers, spitting and making sexual comments.

By Cameron Roy
Nespresso in Union Square will be closing due to the problem. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Nespresso in Union Square will be closing due to the problem. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

The Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen’s Union Square has been forced to close due to the antisocial behaviour of youths.

Consistent issues with lawless behaviour have led the company to close the stall due to health and safety concerns for its employees.

Members of the Nespresso team have been reporting issues of “kids running havoc” in the centre for years.

Staff reported some of the shocking behaviour included youths throwing sweets, spitting at staff, exploding firecrackers and making sexual comments.

Problems would reportedly get worse during the school holidays when around 30 to 40 kids would roam the shopping centre.

Nespresso moved location and hired security guard in fight against youths

Nespresso was first opened on the ground floor level of Union Square, next to the Apple Store.

But in November, bosses made the decision to move the kiosk up to the first floor outside TGI Fridays due to youths dropping things on staff.

Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

A security guard was even hired by Nespresso to protect the kiosk for around two weeks, but staff were told it could not continue indefinitely due to costs.

Other Union Square locations not commercially viable for Nespresso

It is understood Nespresso also looked at alternative units in Union Square, but staff were told they were not “commercially suitable” in the long term.

Now Nespresso has taken the unprecedented decision to close the location entirely.

The pop-up boutique kiosk will be shut from Sunday, July 9.

The Swiss company, which is part of the huge Nestle corporation, announced the closure in an email to customers.

The security guards each man a set of doors to block the youths from running inside in March. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for Nespresso said: “Changing circumstances mean that we have taken the decision to close our Aberdeen boutique.

“This is not a course of action that has been taken lightly. We are working closely with colleagues affected and supporting them through this time.”

It is understood six jobs in Aberdeen are now at risk.

What is Union Square doing about the antisocial behaviour?

The closure of Nespresso is the most recent example of the antisocial behaviour in Union Square escalating.

In March, shoppers told The Press and Journal the problem was “getting worse” as they reported avoiding the shopping centre due to the issues. 

A German Shepherd security dog was even brought in by the shopping centre to help control the crowds of youths.

The security guards brought in a German Shepherd to control the youths. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

Staff at Nespresso believed the dog worked at controlling the youths as they were scared of it, but said it has since been removed.

They believe the issue is due to Union Square’s policy of not physically removing the kids.

“They just speak to them. And if they throw something at them and run away they don’t do anything”, they said.

“It has become unmanageable even for the police.”

What does Union Square say about Nespresso’s decision to leave?

Union Square said it is working with a team of city stakeholders to fight against antisocial behaviour, but stressed it was still a desirable location in the city centre for businesses.

A spokeswoman for Union Square said: “Union Square continues to be the premier retail destination in Aberdeen, reflected by strong occupier demand. This year we have already enhanced the offering with new openings across fashion, beauty and dining.

Nespresso will be leaving Union Square. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

“Our focus will continue to be on delivering for our customers with new concepts and experiences that engage and excite, whilst supporting our brands. We look forward to providing more updates soon.”

Last week, The Press and Journal data team published a data tracker which showed Union Square had the lowest vacancy rate of any of the city’s shopping centres at 10.5%.

What does the police say?

Police Inspector John Lumsden said: “We are aware of the effect antisocial behaviour has on the local community and visitors to our city centre.

“Alongside our partners we are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of disorder, which will not be tolerated. Officers carry out regular patrols throughout the city centre and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.

“We will take appropriate and robust action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.”

