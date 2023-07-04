Man, 23, charged nine months after teen Ben Taylor killed in Aberdeen crash

A 23-year-old man has been charged nine months after a fatal crash on South Deeside Road.

The one-car collision took place on the B9077 at about 12.40am on Sunday, September 25, last year.

Ben Taylor, 19, who had been a passenger in the black Audi RS3, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now confirmed that a man, 23, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Tributes shared for teenager

Officers carried out door-to-door inquiries and urged any witnesses to get in touch following the crash in September.

The road was closed for several hours while police completed a full inspection of the crash site.

At the time, friends and colleagues of Mr Taylor shared tributes online, saying they would remember him for his “massive smile” and kind nature.

The teenager’s former employers, Cargo Carrier Solutions, shared a post which said: “He was our fleet manager during his time with us and always had this massive smile on his face.

“The Cargo family pray for your soul to RIP. The world will be an empty place without your big smile and laughter.”

Others commented on his “cheeriness” and commitment to the car community in Aberdeen.