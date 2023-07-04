Golf: Calum Scott falls just short of a place in the Open

Nairn’s Calum Scott missed out on a place in the field for the Open at Hoylake after falling just short of a qualifying place at Dundonald Links.

Scott helped set the pace in his first round thanks to a two-under par 70 but he could not build on his good start as a level 72 saw him miss out on one of the four spots available.

While there was disappointment for Scott there was joy for Troon Welbeck Golf Club’s Michael Stewart, who booked his place in the Open after rounds of 71 and 66 for a combined total of seven-under par, two shots clear of second-placed Englishman Marco Penge.

Stewart, who birdied four of his last five holes, said: “I’m just delighted, absolutely delighted. I just played really, really good coming in.”

“It was obviously a great day. It was great to have so much support out.

“It was obviously a very testing day. This morning was really quite tough, then the wind died a little bit in the afternoon.”

Play-off drama at Dundonald Links

A play-off was needed to determine the two remaining spots.

Scottish-born Australian Connor McKinney clinched the first spot with a birdie two at the second play-off hole to leave Scots Graeme Robertson and Craig Ross to square off for the final spot.

Robertson of Fairways Golf Studios finally saw off Kirkhill’s Ross with a birdie at the fifth play-off hole to take the final spot.

Michael Block, the American club professional whose incredible tie for 15th in the US PGA Championship included a hole-in-one alongside McIlroy in the final round, also failed to advance at Dundonald Links.

Sergio Garcia among the big names to miss out

There were five places up for grabs at the three other venues in final qualifying.

Matt Wallace, Matthew Jordan, Kyle Barker, Alex Fitzpatrick and amateur Tiger Christensen of Germany were the qualifiers at West Lancashire.

For Jordan, qualification means he will make an Open appearance at his home club.

Sergio Garcia will miss the Open Championship for the first time since 1997 after failing to come through final qualifying.

Garcia, who finished joint second behind Rory McIlroy the last time Royal Liverpool staged the Open in 2014, was unable to claim one of the five places on offer at West Lancashire.

The Spaniard said: “I haven’t really missed many majors since turning pro in 1999, just one because of Covid and the PGA a couple of months ago and unfortunately I’m going to miss this one.

“It’s a shame but it’s the game. I felt I had it close, in the grasp of my hand, but that’s what it is.

“If you don’t even come here you can’t get disappointed because you are not even trying. I was trying and unfortunately it just wasn’t good enough.”

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell joined fellow LIV Golf League player Garcia in missing out following rounds of 72 and 68.

South African trio Martin Rohwer, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace were joined by Germany’s Thomas Detry and Frenchman Antoine Rozner in claiming the spots at Royal Cinque Ports.

Laurie Canter, Brandon Robinson Thompson and Matthew Southgate of England were joined by Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand and Welshman Oliver Farr in claiming the places at Royal Porthcawl.