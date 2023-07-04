Golf: Calum Scott falls just short of a place in the Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf: Calum Scott falls just short of a place in the Open

Nairn golfer misses out on a play-off by one shot at Dundonald Links.

By Paul Third
Calum Scott enjoyed his week at his home club of Nairn Golf Club.
Nairn's Calum Scott. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Nairn’s Calum Scott missed out on a place in the field for the Open at Hoylake after falling just short of a qualifying place at Dundonald Links.

Scott helped set the pace in his first round thanks to a two-under par 70 but he could not build on his good start as a level 72 saw him miss out on one of the four spots available.

While there was disappointment for Scott there was joy for Troon Welbeck Golf Club’s Michael Stewart, who booked his place in the Open after rounds of 71 and 66 for a combined total of seven-under par, two shots clear of second-placed Englishman Marco Penge.

Stewart, who birdied four of his last five holes, said: “I’m just delighted, absolutely delighted. I just played really, really good coming in.”

“It was obviously a great day. It was great to have so much support out.

“It was obviously a very testing day. This morning was really quite tough, then the wind died a little bit in the afternoon.”

Play-off drama at Dundonald Links

A play-off was needed to determine the two remaining spots.

Scottish-born Australian Connor McKinney clinched the first spot with a birdie two at the second play-off hole to leave Scots Graeme Robertson and Craig Ross to square off for the final spot.

Robertson of Fairways Golf Studios finally saw off Kirkhill’s Ross with a birdie at the fifth play-off hole to take the final spot.

Michael Block, the American club professional whose incredible tie for 15th in the US PGA Championship included a hole-in-one alongside McIlroy in the final round, also failed to advance at Dundonald Links.

Sergio Garcia among the big names to miss out

There were five places up for grabs at the three other venues in final qualifying.

Matt Wallace, Matthew Jordan, Kyle Barker, Alex Fitzpatrick and amateur Tiger Christensen of Germany were the qualifiers at West Lancashire.

For Jordan, qualification means he will make an Open appearance at his home club.

Sergio Garcia will miss the Open Championship for the first time since 1997 after failing to come through final qualifying.

Sergio Garcia will not be competing in the Open. Image: Shutterstock.

Garcia, who finished joint second behind Rory McIlroy the last time Royal Liverpool staged the Open in 2014, was unable to claim one of the five places on offer at West Lancashire.

The Spaniard said: “I haven’t really missed many majors since turning pro in 1999, just one because of Covid and the PGA a couple of months ago and unfortunately I’m going to miss this one.

“It’s a shame but it’s the game. I felt I had it close, in the grasp of my hand, but that’s what it is.

“If you don’t even come here you can’t get disappointed because you are not even trying. I was trying and unfortunately it just wasn’t good enough.”

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell joined fellow LIV Golf League player Garcia in missing out following rounds of 72 and 68.

South African trio Martin Rohwer, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace were joined by Germany’s Thomas Detry and Frenchman Antoine Rozner in claiming the spots at Royal Cinque Ports.

Laurie Canter, Brandon Robinson Thompson and Matthew Southgate of England were joined by Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand and Welshman Oliver Farr in claiming the places at Royal Porthcawl.

