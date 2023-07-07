Man abducted ‘terrified’ ex after breaching court order not to approach her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man abducted ‘terrified’ ex after breaching court order not to approach her

Iain Kelly physically forced the woman out of her home and into his car before speeding off.

By David McPhee
Iain Kelly admitted a charge of abduction at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Iain Kelly admitted a charge of abduction at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who abducted his “terrified” ex-girlfriend by pushing her into a car and driving off has avoided a prison sentence.

Iain Kelly stormed into the home of his former partner, who immediately began hyperventilating as he was subject to a court order to stay away from her.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Kelly, 40, then physically forced the woman outside and into his car before speeding off.

Thankfully, when the car slowed down a short time later the woman seized the opportunity and managed to escape.

Woman received dozen of unsolicited messages from accused

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told the court that on August 5 last year, Kelly’s ex was on Facebook at her home in Aboyne when she noticed he had liked several of her older posts.

As a result, she changed her security settings so Kelly couldn’t see her social media posts.

Despite this, the woman received a friend request from an account that appeared to be from Kelly’s mother – who claimed he was “getting himself together”.

Kelly’s cover was blown, however, when he began sending messages such as “I need to talk to you” and “I’d never harm you, baby”.

She then received a further 25 similar messages from the same account, Ms Ross said.

Abduction incident

Later that day, three friends came over to the woman’s house as they were going out.

While she was upstairs getting ready, Kelly arrived in his car and walked straight into the house and stated to the woman’s friends: “What the f*** are you doing in my house?”

Kelly then walked up the stairs and into her former partner’s bedroom where he demanded to speak with her.

She immediately began shouting for her friends to come to her aid and started to hyperventilate at the sight of seeing her ex.

Iain Kelly at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

In order to keep Kelly away from her child, the woman then allowed him to take her downstairs – but he then grabbed her elbow and pulled her outside towards his white Mitsubishi.

When they reached the vehicle he shoved her hard on the back, causing her to fall into the driver’s seat and into the main console of the car, Ms Ross said.

Kelly then shoved her further into the car and got in himself and drove off.

Seeing her friends on the phone, Kelly warned them: “You better not be on the phone to the police!”

When the car slowed down, the woman opened the car door and dashed back to her home.

Ms Ross told the court that during a subsequent police interview, the woman told officers she was “terrified” of Kelly.

Kelly, of Dinnet, near Aboyne, pleaded guilty to one charge of abduction and an additional charge of breaching a court order not to contact the woman in any way.

‘Really nasty’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that her client “understands the seriousness of what’s happening today”.

“At the time Mr Kelly was struggling with his mental health and was using alcohol and drugs – he has told me he is now trying to turn his life around, ” she said.

“He is very apologetic for what has happened.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna told Kelly: “These are unacceptable situations to get yourself into, especially the abduction charge which is really nasty.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, the sheriff made Kelly subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

She also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Kelly cannot approach his ex-girlfriend for two years.

“Your conduct has caused alarm to this woman – it’s important to protect her from any further contact from you,” Sheriff McKenna added.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

