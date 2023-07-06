Man, 61, dies following electric bike crash near Ballater

A 61-year-old man has died following an electric bike crash near Ballater.

The incident took place on the B976 Aboyne to Crathie road near Glen Muick at about 4.35pm on Sunday.

It is understood that one vehicle was involved, an orange Kalkhoff electric bicycle.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed.

Appeal for witnesses

Police are now appealing to the public for information to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man involved in this incident.

“We are still making inquiries into the collision, and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen a male cyclist prior to this incident to contact us.

“If anyone has dash cam footage, please pass it on as it could assist our ongoing inquiry.”

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2375 of July 2.