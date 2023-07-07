Booze licence granted as ‘stylish, Mediterranean’ Mannofield cafe to open at old TSB within weeks

The family behind a new bistro in Aberdeen’s west end have been given the go-ahead to sell alcohol, after explaining that the “stylish” destination would “not be a pub”.

Earlier this year, the owners of the popular Moossh beauty salon were given permission to begin the £750,000 transformation of a former Mannofield bank into a trendy cafe.

The TSB on Great Western Road had been lying empty for two years by that point.

Since then, work has been taking place on the major overhaul.

But one important thing still needed to be ticked off – with the business today securing a licence to sell alcohol at the venue.

Who is behind Moossh cafe plans?

Veteran solicitor Tony Dawson told Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee all about the high-end plans for the Moossh cafe as he argued the case for an alcohol licence.

Mr Dawson, who reminisced about when the building was a Co-op, listed the business credentials of main shareholder George Tester.

Though he is the moneyman, his daughter Lucy Slattery will run the Moossh cafe.

Mr Tester ran cherished city nightspots like the International Casino on Queen’s Road, Gabriel’s on Dee Street and Cafe Ici on Union Street.

Moossh cafe alcohol plans explained, and don’t expect it to be a boozer

However, Mr Dawson explained how this will be a different proposition.

The Moossh venue has been described as a “family friendly artisan cafe/delicatessen, showcasing locally sourced seasonal products from independent suppliers”.

“It looks very Mediterranean, very stylish… It’s a French/Italian style,” Mr Dawson mused.

“The cafe will have a bit more of a bistro feel in the evening, but that will be with wines and spirits.

“There will only be one lager for sale, it’s not a pub.”

The committee granted the licence with little fuss.

So when will it be opening?

The lawyer added: “Work is pretty well progressed, the kitchen is almost complete.

“It should be completed towards the end of August or the beginning of September… It’s well under way.

“It is a big commitment from my client.”

The venture will create 15-20 full and part-time jobs, and received the backing of more than 20 west end residents.

It will be open from 8am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 10pm on Sunday.

When the scheme received planning permission in April, Lucy Slattery explained how she wanted to bring a taste of Edinburgh’s cafe culture to Aberdeen.

News for another businessman to raise a glass to…

During the same meeting today, the marquee at the popular No 10 restaurant and bar on Queen’s Terrace was also granted a licence.

Bosses received planning permission for the structure last week, after about 250 people backed them.

But they had to seek separate consent from the licensing board as the marquee will increase capacity from 397 to 557 people.

