Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Supercar Day in the Shire: Owners urged to show off motors for good cause

Organisers of Supercar Day in the Shire are hoping to attract more supercar owners to take part in an unforgettable day at Grampian Transport Museum.

By Shanay Taylor
An array of sports cars at Supercar Day in the Shire.
Supercar Day in the Shire to return after four year hiatus. Image: ACW

Supercar owners from across the north-east are being encouraged to show off their motors for a good cause.

Supercar Day in the Shire returns next month after a four-year hiatus, offering families affected by terminal illness an unforgettable day out.

More than 50 top cars – including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and McLarens – will be on show at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford on August 13.

Organiser Emily Findlay is keen to hear from anyone else keen to show off at their supercar to add to this year’s offering.

Miss Findlay, who was 14 when she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, hosts Supercar Day in the Shire for families with a parent or child suffering from a chronic or terminal illness.

She works closely with charities across the north-east to allocate the free places to help families make memories.

Emily Findlay, founder of Supercar Day in the Shire.
Emily Findlay founded Supercar Day in the Shire. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 26/05/23

Taking inspiration from her own experiences, she wanted to create a special occasion for families going through life-threatening conditions.

Miss Findlay, who has a BEM for her work in raising awareness of cancer among young people in Orkney and Scotland, said: “We go above and beyond to make our event as memorable as possible. I know what a strain a chronic or terminal illness can have on families.

“In 2014, while I was going through treatment, my brother Max and I attended a supercar day at the Grampian Transport Museum and we absolutely loved it.

‘We go above and beyond’

“Siblings are affected massively when their brother or sister is unwell, and I think it is so important to give an opportunity for them to have fun and experience something really special – of course this event is for the whole family.

Sports cars at the Supercar in the Shire event.
Array of sports cars at Supercar Day in the Shire. Image: ACW

“I’d always loved cars, but this event sparked my passion for supercars. Max was six years old, and his face just lit up when he got a ride in the cars. I remember we were both obsessed with the Audi R8s.

“I love it when all of the cars arrive and you can see everyone smiling. I adore that.”

The event provides a fun and memorable day for families

Supercar Day in the Shire is taking place on Sunday, August 13 at the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford.

North-east company TEXO will also be hosting a breakfast for supercar drivers at their headquarters in Westhill prior to the event.

About 25 young people will then join the supercar convoy out to Grampian Transport Museum, sat in the passenger seat.

Richard Lamb, director of workplace solutions at Texo, said: “Watching the cars leave the site is very moving – it breaks all our hearts. Emily puts everything into it and here at Texo we all feel committed to providing support and ensuring the families have the best day they can possibly have.”

If you would like to help, have a supercar you would like to bring along, or want to find out how to get tickets contact Emily.findlay@btinternet.com or fill out a volunteer form here.

