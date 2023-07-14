Blooming marvellous! Green-fingered Turriff group take over former council depot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blooming marvellous! Green-fingered Turriff group take over former council depot

Turriff in Bloom will lease the former Aberdeenshire Council depot building and yard on the town’s Station Road for the next 15 years.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Pictured next to the former council depot is Turriff in Bloom treasurer Rose Logan and Chairman Ian Chapman with volunteers
Pictured next to the former council depot is Turriff in Bloom treasurer Rose Logan and Chairman Ian Chapman with volunteers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is hoped a new generation of green-fingered volunteers will sprout up to brighten up a north-east town after a community group gained a new base.

Turriff in Bloom will soon be able to flourish as it makes a former Aberdeenshire Council depot its home.

Back in March, the group is to lease the building and yard on the town’s Station Road.

The depot was used by the local authority’s landscape services for storage.

Councillors have agreed to lease Turriff in Bloom the vacant depot for the next 15 years, at a bargain price of just £1 a year.

Chairman Ian Chapman and treasurer Rose Logan with volunteers next to the group's new town base.

Approving the asset transfer, Turriff and District councillor Alastair Forsyth said the group “certainly makes a difference” to the town.

“You just need to walk around to Turriff to see what this group can do and only good things can come from this,” added councillor Gordon Lang.

Empty depot ‘ideal location’ for Turriff in Bloom

Group members say the site, which sits next to the popular Turriff Caravan Park, will be used as a safe and dry storage space.

The group’s watering vehicle and trailer, as well as gardening equipment and unused hanging baskets and tubs, will be stored in the former station yard.

In the future, volunteers plan to upgrade the site and install a polytunnel to grow their own plants.

Treasurer Rose Logan said the move was needed as group members were forced to take items back home with them.

Turriff in Bloom chairman Ian Chapman and treasurer Rose Logan.
Turriff in Bloom chairman Ian Chapman and treasurer Rose Logan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She explained: “Over the years we accumulated a vehicle and trailer to use for watering floral displays around the town and various other equipment.

“The former council depot became vacant, and the group felt that it would be an ideal location to store everything in one place and have a base to work from.

“Hopefully this will generate more volunteers of all ages to join us.”

One of the many colourful floral displays by the group that can be seen around Turriff.

Members are “delighted” that their application has been successful and aim to take the project forward as an “asset for the town and the community”.

By having expanded facilities, Turriff in Bloom hope to get other groups and organisations involved.

The Guides, Brownies, academy pupils and Boys’ Brigade have already helped plant up floral displays.

Group hope new depot will help with work to enhance Turriff

The group was initially established in 2002 as Turriff Town Pride by a group of volunteers from the local community.

However, in 2021 the committee agreed to change its name to Turriff in Bloom.

For more than 20 years, volunteers have been responsible for planting and maintaining the town’s floral displays and the famous Coo Corner.

Volunteer Carol Allan is pictured tending to the flowers.
Volunteer Carol Allan is pictured tending to the flowers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The new facility will help them continue their hard work managing and maintaining displays in the town.

They believe their work will help to attract visitors to the area. That would bring a welcome boost to the town’s shops and cafes.

Turriff in Bloom's hard working volunteers.

Meanwhile, members say taking part in civic pride activities improves health and wellbeing.

