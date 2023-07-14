Blooming marvellous! Green-fingered Turriff group take over former council depot

It is hoped a new generation of green-fingered volunteers will sprout up to brighten up a north-east town after a community group gained a new base.

Turriff in Bloom will soon be able to flourish as it makes a former Aberdeenshire Council depot its home.

Back in March, the group is to lease the building and yard on the town’s Station Road.

The depot was used by the local authority’s landscape services for storage.

Councillors have agreed to lease Turriff in Bloom the vacant depot for the next 15 years, at a bargain price of just £1 a year.

Approving the asset transfer, Turriff and District councillor Alastair Forsyth said the group “certainly makes a difference” to the town.

“You just need to walk around to Turriff to see what this group can do and only good things can come from this,” added councillor Gordon Lang.

Empty depot ‘ideal location’ for Turriff in Bloom

Group members say the site, which sits next to the popular Turriff Caravan Park, will be used as a safe and dry storage space.

The group’s watering vehicle and trailer, as well as gardening equipment and unused hanging baskets and tubs, will be stored in the former station yard.

In the future, volunteers plan to upgrade the site and install a polytunnel to grow their own plants.

Treasurer Rose Logan said the move was needed as group members were forced to take items back home with them.

She explained: “Over the years we accumulated a vehicle and trailer to use for watering floral displays around the town and various other equipment.

“The former council depot became vacant, and the group felt that it would be an ideal location to store everything in one place and have a base to work from.

“Hopefully this will generate more volunteers of all ages to join us.”

Members are “delighted” that their application has been successful and aim to take the project forward as an “asset for the town and the community”.

By having expanded facilities, Turriff in Bloom hope to get other groups and organisations involved.

The Guides, Brownies, academy pupils and Boys’ Brigade have already helped plant up floral displays.

Group hope new depot will help with work to enhance Turriff

The group was initially established in 2002 as Turriff Town Pride by a group of volunteers from the local community.

However, in 2021 the committee agreed to change its name to Turriff in Bloom.

For more than 20 years, volunteers have been responsible for planting and maintaining the town’s floral displays and the famous Coo Corner.

The new facility will help them continue their hard work managing and maintaining displays in the town.

They believe their work will help to attract visitors to the area. That would bring a welcome boost to the town’s shops and cafes.

Meanwhile, members say taking part in civic pride activities improves health and wellbeing.