North Deeside Road closed following crash between motorbike and bus

An Aberdeen road was closed following a crash between a motorbike and a bus.

The accident happened just outside the Scotmid on North Deeside Road, in Bieldside.

Police, fire, and ambulance were called to the scene at around 12.50pm.

A male motorcyclist was assessed by ambulance teams following the accident. It is not yet known if he sustained any injuries.

Fire left at around 1.20pm after making sure the area was safe.

The road was closed for an hour.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a bus and a motorcycle on North Deeside Road in Aberdeen around 12.50pm on Wednesday, July 12.

“The road has been cleared and reopened.”

