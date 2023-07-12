Pensioner convicted of historic sex offences involving young girls avoids prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pensioner convicted of historic sex offences involving young girls avoids prison sentence

Moray pensioner Louis Whyte was handed a high-tariff community order instead of jail time.

By David McPhee
Louis Whyte was found guilty of a number of sex offences involving young girls. Image: DC Thomson.
Louis Whyte was found guilty of a number of sex offences involving young girls. Image: DC Thomson.

A north-east pensioner who carried out vile sex assaults on girls during the 1970s and 80s has avoided going to prison.

Louis Whyte was found guilty after a trial of a series of historic sex offences, including exposing himself to a young girl.

The 74-year-old was also convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexually touching a 13-year-old through her clothing and trying to kiss a second teenage girl.

He carried out further “particularly nasty” violent assaults too, such as punching a pregnant woman in the body.

His solicitor told the court that any recollection of the assaults was “lost in an alcohol haze”.

Despite being found guilty of a number of sexual offences, the pensioner was handed a high-tariff community order instead of a prison sentence.

Punched pregnant woman

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that a jury found Whyte had carried out sexual offences on three girls girl between October 1979 and April 1994.

He was found guilty of repeatedly handling one teenager’s breasts through her clothing “to her injury” at an address in Peterhead.

Whyte also touched the girl on her private parts through her clothing.

In another incident involving a different 13-year-old girl, Whyte was convicted of indecent practices by attempting to kiss the girl and uttering sexual remarks to her.

The pensioner also faced sentencing on a number of assault charges, including pulling the girl from a bed and biting her on the body.

It was stated that he punched the same victim on the body at an address in Fraserburgh while she was pregnant.

On another occasion, Whyte grabbed a young woman by the hair when she was around 14 years old, threw her onto a bed and repeatedly struck her on the head.

He additionally grabbed her hair and struck her head on a wall.

A child as young as five was also involved, with Whyte following her into the bathroom “uninvited” whilst the child was naked and exposed himself to her.

He was also convicted of urinating in front of her, uttering sexual remarks to her and getting into her bed and pressing his body up against hers.

Louis Whyte, 74, was handed a high-tariff community order instead of a prison sentence. Image: DC Thomson.

‘These are serious offences’

Whyte’s defence advocate, Simon Gilbride, told the court that his client did not accept his guilt and had told social workers he “felt sick” when thinking about such sexual accusations.

Mr Gilbride described the situation at the time of these offences as “toxic” with “a lot of drink” being consumed.

“The reality of what happened and what Mr Whyte can remember may have been lost in an alcohol haze,” he said.

“These offences occurred quite some time ago and I would suggest that there is a viable alternative to a prison sentence.

“Mr Whyte is aware of the seriousness of these charges, but he would ask that his [poor] health and age are taken into consideration when deciding on a sentence.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Whyte: “These are serious offences, sexual offences and violent offences are serious.

“However, the sexual offences were not invasive in the sense that they were over clothing and were sexual remarks.

“The violence was particularly nasty, however. Given the length of time since these offences were committed and the lack of offending since I believe I can deal with this by imposing a high tariff community-based order.”

As a direct alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McLaughlin made Whyte subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme.

She also put a restriction of liberty order in place, meaning Whyte will wear an electronic tag for 12 months.

Sheriff McLaughlin also made Whyte, of Stewart Place, Fochabars, subject to the sex offenders register for five years.

