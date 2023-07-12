Is a low emission zone in the pipeline for Inverness city centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Is a low emission zone in the pipeline for Inverness city centre?

Highland Council may apply for funding to create a LEZ in Inverness at the next available opportunity.

By Stuart Findlay
Pollution has been a concern for many in Inverness city centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Pollution has been a concern for many in Inverness city centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council is considering creating a low emission zone (LEZ) in Inverness – but not until its plans for Academy Street are settled.

Glasgow’s LEZ came into force on June 1, while three others in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Dundee will follow next year.

The zones are designed to stop the most polluting vehicles from entering a specific area – usually in a city centre.

The goal is to improve air quality and protect public health.

Calls have been made for Inverness to become Scotland’s fifth city to join the scheme.

And while it appears to be a possibility, some other things need to happen first.

The Academy Street plans

Plans to greatly reduce traffic on Academy Street were unveiled last year.

They produced a polarised discussion.

Some people felt they would hit an already struggling city centre. Others believe the proposals don’t go far enough when it comes to promoting active travel.

A public consultation on the plans was held in March and more discussions are expected later this year.

An artist impression of the future Academy Street in Inverness.

That ongoing work convinced Highland Council bosses not to progress any plans to create a LEZ for the time being.

But once the dust has settled, it may turn its attention to it.

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “It was decided that with the ongoing work on Academy Street the council would not submit an application to adopt low emissions zone status in the last round.

“However, Inverness may proceed when the next tranche of funding is opened.”

Low emission zone has some political support

The prospect would be warmly welcomed by Highland Green MSP Ariane Burgess.

She has previously asked the Scottish Government if it would consider introducing a LEZ in Inverness but was told by then transport minister Jenny Gilruth that it’s ultimately up to the local council to make the first move.

Ms Burgess said: “Air pollution has a profound and damaging impact and the introduction of low emission zones is a big step towards both cleaner, greener cities and improved public health.

“We know that some streets in Inverness – including Academy Street, Telford Street and Queensgate – regularly feature in league tables of the worst affected streets for some pollutants.

Ariane Burgess Scottish Green Party. MSP for Highlands and Islands
Ariane Burgess Scottish Green Party. MSP for Highlands and Islands. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“The climate crisis will demand more radical action in the months and years ahead.

“However, it’s important that local councils and communities lead these changes, as they have in Glasgow.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland also wants to see some progress from Inverness.

Mary Church, head of campaigns at the group, said: “Air pollution from transport is responsible for thousands of premature deaths in Scotland every year, and causes serious heart and lung issues, yet not nearly enough is being done in Inverness to prevent this.

“Glasgow was already reaping the benefits of its low emission zone before it was even fully enforced, and the zones coming to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Dundee will bring similar improvements.

“The planned changes to Academy Street are a great step in the right direction but Highland Council needs a vision for the whole city.”

What is a low emission zone?

A low emission zone is an area where only vehicles that pass certain emission requirements are allowed to enter.

Drivers of most vehicles which don’t meet the requirements will be slapped with a £60 fine if they enter it.

There is strict criteria to determine what vehicles are permitted.

Some exceptions are in place – but many older vehicles will not be allowed.

These include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 – which generally do not Euro 6 standards – and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

You can check if your vehicle is allowed to enter a LEZ on this website.

There is increasing evidence that air pollution impacts our health.

Deaths only occur in fairly extreme cases, but other day-to-day issues can be exacerbated by pollution.

You might also like:

More from Inverness

Pollution has been a concern for many in Inverness city centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mystery solved: family reunited with cup final medal after Inverness player's identity confirmed
thousands of people descend on Belladrum each year - with security staff required to manage the crowds
Concerns raised over use of shinty pitch for Belladrum Festival staff
A sea Gull in Inverness waiting for a shopper to emerge, as calls are made to allow the seagull to live and let live
Expert calls for people to 'live and let live' with gulls in Inverness
Provost Glynnis Campbell-Sinclair will be doing everything she can to raise money for Inverness Highland Games.
Would you pay £75 for a private lunch with an 'opportunity' to meet the…
Adult woman mother holding hands of little child daughter
Inverness child care worker struck off for embezzling £1,600 from service user
Pollution has been a concern for many in Inverness city centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How a Loch Ness invasive species could be used by knitters and gin drinkers
Former football coach Mark McAuley.
Jail for Highland football coach who groomed and abused boys
Pollution has been a concern for many in Inverness city centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man hurled racist abuse at Inverness train staff amid cancellations
Helen Rankin.
Meet the woman leading an international space race from Inverness
Pollution has been a concern for many in Inverness city centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dopamine Dolls: The Inverness group where ADHD is not a dirty word