Is a low emission zone in the pipeline for Inverness city centre?

Highland Council is considering creating a low emission zone (LEZ) in Inverness – but not until its plans for Academy Street are settled.

Glasgow’s LEZ came into force on June 1, while three others in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Dundee will follow next year.

The zones are designed to stop the most polluting vehicles from entering a specific area – usually in a city centre.

The goal is to improve air quality and protect public health.

Calls have been made for Inverness to become Scotland’s fifth city to join the scheme.

And while it appears to be a possibility, some other things need to happen first.

The Academy Street plans

Plans to greatly reduce traffic on Academy Street were unveiled last year.

They produced a polarised discussion.

Some people felt they would hit an already struggling city centre. Others believe the proposals don’t go far enough when it comes to promoting active travel.

A public consultation on the plans was held in March and more discussions are expected later this year.

That ongoing work convinced Highland Council bosses not to progress any plans to create a LEZ for the time being.

But once the dust has settled, it may turn its attention to it.

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “It was decided that with the ongoing work on Academy Street the council would not submit an application to adopt low emissions zone status in the last round.

“However, Inverness may proceed when the next tranche of funding is opened.”

Low emission zone has some political support

The prospect would be warmly welcomed by Highland Green MSP Ariane Burgess.

She has previously asked the Scottish Government if it would consider introducing a LEZ in Inverness but was told by then transport minister Jenny Gilruth that it’s ultimately up to the local council to make the first move.

Ms Burgess said: “Air pollution has a profound and damaging impact and the introduction of low emission zones is a big step towards both cleaner, greener cities and improved public health.

“We know that some streets in Inverness – including Academy Street, Telford Street and Queensgate – regularly feature in league tables of the worst affected streets for some pollutants.

“The climate crisis will demand more radical action in the months and years ahead.

“However, it’s important that local councils and communities lead these changes, as they have in Glasgow.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland also wants to see some progress from Inverness.

Mary Church, head of campaigns at the group, said: “Air pollution from transport is responsible for thousands of premature deaths in Scotland every year, and causes serious heart and lung issues, yet not nearly enough is being done in Inverness to prevent this.

“Glasgow was already reaping the benefits of its low emission zone before it was even fully enforced, and the zones coming to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Dundee will bring similar improvements.

“The planned changes to Academy Street are a great step in the right direction but Highland Council needs a vision for the whole city.”

What is a low emission zone?

A low emission zone is an area where only vehicles that pass certain emission requirements are allowed to enter.

Drivers of most vehicles which don’t meet the requirements will be slapped with a £60 fine if they enter it.

There is strict criteria to determine what vehicles are permitted.

Some exceptions are in place – but many older vehicles will not be allowed.

These include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 – which generally do not Euro 6 standards – and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

You can check if your vehicle is allowed to enter a LEZ on this website.

There is increasing evidence that air pollution impacts our health.

Deaths only occur in fairly extreme cases, but other day-to-day issues can be exacerbated by pollution.

