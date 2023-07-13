Tailbacks after two-car crash on A947 near Newmachar

A two-car crash has blocked the A947 Dyce to Newmachar road.

Motorists have reported lengthy tailbacks in the area near the junction with the B979 Hatton of Fintray road crossroads.

Drivers have reported on social media that the cars are blocking the road with some turning back due to the delays.

Police have confirmed they are at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman said: “Around 5.45pm today, police were called to the A947 near Newmachar, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

More to follow.