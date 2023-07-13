Tailbacks after two-car crash on A947 near Newmachar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tailbacks after two-car crash on A947 near Newmachar

Drivers have reported on social media that they have turned back to avoid the congestion.

By David Mackay
Google Maps image of crossroads on A947 between Newmachar and Dyce.
The crash happened near crossroads between Newmachar and Dyce. Image: Google

A two-car crash has blocked the A947 Dyce to Newmachar road.

Motorists have reported lengthy tailbacks in the area near the junction with the B979 Hatton of Fintray road crossroads.

Drivers have reported on social media that the cars are blocking the road with some turning back due to the delays.

Police have confirmed they are at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman said: “Around 5.45pm today, police were called to the A947 near Newmachar, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

More to follow.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

An array of sports cars at Supercar Day in the Shire.
Supercar Day in the Shire: Owners urged to show off motors for good cause
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood's boss on North Sea strikes, going green and the firm's 'winning' strategy
Great Western Medical Practice on Seafield Road, Aberdeen, has "proactively" begun speaking to other clinics about joining forces.
North-east MSP blames 'significant doctor shortage' as new patients struggle to register at Aberdeen…
Andrii Brynza with an ink drawing of Gilcomston Church in Aberdeen. The Ukrainian hopes to go to Robert Gordon's University next semester.
Ukrainian refugee pens stunning drawings of Aberdeen's most iconic buildings
Graham Lennox has run Doonies Rare Breeds Farm since 1994.
'Breaks my heart': P&J readers react to Doonies Farm closure
Filip Cegar doing exercises in a gym.
Teen 'broken in half' in freak sledging accident to climb Eiffel Tower - just…
Police officer dressed in his uniform.
Police hunt for blue pick-up truck after man found injured in Alford
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Troon man's foul-mouthed tirade of abuse towards Aberdeen police officers
Where will you be heading to during Aberdeen Restaurant Week this August? Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: New venues revealed for August return
From left, Thomas Nicolson, with dad Craig, mum Sarah and brother Ben enjoying a day at Doonies Farm. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: More than 40 years of happy memories at Doonies Rare Breeds Farm…