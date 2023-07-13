Byeong Hun An races into first round lead at Genesis Scottish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Byeong Hun An races into first round lead at Genesis Scottish Open

South Korean An is two shots clear of America's Davis Riley following the opening round at The Renaissance Club.

By Andy Skinner
Byeong Hun An in action during the first round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: Shutterstock.
South Korea’s Byeong Hun An raced into first round lead after recording a superb nine-under-par 61 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

A run of four consecutive bogies in his back nine catapulted An to the top of the leaderboard at The Renaissance Club – two shots ahead of American Davis Riley.

An, who has been on the PGA Tour since 2016, is no stranger to Scotland, having finished tied second behind Brooks Koepka at the 2013 Scottish Hydro Challenge at Spey Valley.

The 31-year-old has also racked up eight Open Championship appearances, but has yet to secure his place at next week’s tournament at Royal Liverpool.

An says he quickly felt comfortable in his East Lothian surroundings.

Byeong Hun An during the first round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: PA

He said: “I started on the Challenge Tour playing links courses and played the Open many times. I like links golf.

“It’s different than the courses we play in the United States. You just have to land it in different spots.

“I really like it as long as the weather is nice. I prefer warm weather but a links course, I feel comfortable. It can get tricky hitting shots into but I think I did well.

“I feel like I’m back home. This is the Tour I started my professional career. It’s been great coming back.

“I couldn’t play any better. I drove it well and hit it well and chipped it well and putted well. That’s a clean scorecard.”

Detry in the mix at Renaissance

Belgium’s Thomas Detry is two shots adrift of An, alongside Rory McIlroy on six-under-par.

Detry is eager to build on his strong start, adding: “I’m happy. I feel like I’m on my playground out here. I’ve had some success the last couple years and I felt good after the start.

“Obviously started the day with three birdies in a row. That always helps. After that, I missed a couple of tee shots and managed to get some amazing up-and-downs to really keep the momentum going.

Thomas Detry during the opening round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: Shutterstock.

“I qualified for The Open on a link course last week, so it was a good preparation for the tournament this week.

“There are no big adjustments for me. Just a lot of feel golf, I want to say, feeling the shot in there, feeling the putts with the wind. I think that’s the most important.”

America’s Gordon does his Scottish roots proud

American Will Gordon says his strong start to the Scottish Open is the perfect nod to his heritage.

Gordon, who is from North Carolina, is making his first visit to Scotland where his grandparents were from.

After opening with a four-under-par 66, Gordon was thrilled to thrive in such personally significant surroundings.

Gordon said: “My grandparents grew up in Glasgow and emigrated in 1960. I always wanted to come here and never got the chance to, so I’m excited to now be here and see the shots my grandpa, Jack, always talked about.

“I’ve got a family crest tattooed on my forearm. It says ‘Bydand’ – it means stay and fight.

“My grandma didn’t really know what I was talking about when I got it.

“I’ve been to Liverpool and Wales, but never to Scotland. I’m super-excited to be here. I went to Edinburgh and explored the city a little bit.

“The culture is so cool here. The little towns are exciting to explore. I have a little car and have been able to buzz around.”

