Police called to reports of a break-in at Peterhead TSB

Police were called to a break-in at a Peterhead bank today.

Officers received reports of a break-in at the TSB bank on Queen Street at around 8.30am.

A 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital and nothing was taken from the premises.

It is understood the branch is still closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 8.30am on Monday, July 17, to a report of a break-in at a premises on Queen Street, Peterhead.

“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital.

“Nothing was taken from the premises.”

TSB has been asked to comment.

More as we get it.