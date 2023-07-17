Police called to reports of a break-in at Peterhead TSB

Police were called to a break-in at a Peterhead bank today.
Officers received reports of a break-in at the TSB bank on Queen Street at around 8.30am.
A 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital and nothing was taken from the premises.
It is understood the branch is still closed.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 8.30am on Monday, July 17, to a report of a break-in at a premises on Queen Street, Peterhead.
“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital.
“Nothing was taken from the premises.”
TSB has been asked to comment.
