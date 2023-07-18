Thieves steal car from outside Aberdeen home – but how?

Thieves have stolen a car from outside an Aberdeen home while the owners slept inside.

Allana Duncan is mystified about how the culprits made off with her distinctive blue Ford Focus RS as she still has the keys – and found no broken glass in the street.

The car was taken from Caperstown Crescent, in the Cummings Park area, between 1am and 1.30am.

A neighbour’s Ring doorbell captured the moment it was driven away but not who was inside.

Miss Duncan, 41, told The P&J: “There’s no glass or anything on the ground near where my car was parked, so unless all the glass, if they have smashed the window, has went in the way, but other than that I’m not sure.”

It was not until about 4.15am that she realised her hot hatch had been taken after a trip to the bathroom.

“I came back and my curtains were a bit open and I was thinking ‘oh, the day light’s getting in’. I was just going to close the curtains but I actually looked out the window first and I thought ‘where’s my car?’,” she said.

The car has a personalised plate, DA11 ANA.

She said that when she reported it as stolen to police, they asked her if she was aware of any damage to the front number plates.

She said: “They said that a police unit saw it this morning with damaged plates at about 3am in Bucksburn, but they were actually on another call so they never stopped the vehicle.”

There have been unconfirmed sightings of the car in the Bridge of Don, Berryden and Kittybrewster areas of Aberdeen today.

She believes joyriders must have taken it, adding: “If it was stolen to order, they would be out of Aberdeen by now.”

‘Inquiries are ongoing’

A police spokesman said: “At around 4.25am on Tuesday July 18, we were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Caperstown Crescent area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”